Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Ruled Out, OL Duane Brown (Shoulder/Hip) Questionable

Sep 22, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tony Adams S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion DNP Out
Duane Brown OT Shoulder, Hip DNP DNP DNP Questionable
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip DNP LP FP Questionable
Greg Zuerlein K Groin DNP LP FP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP LP FP
Michael Carter II CB Elbow LP LP FP
Breece Hall RB Knee LP LP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

