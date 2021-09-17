Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Patriots - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Illness (Non-COVID)
|DNP
|Questionable
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Isaiah Dunn
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Questionable
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play