Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|Michael Carter
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Greg Van Roten
|OL
|Illness (Non-Covid)
|DNP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf
|LP
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Back
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play