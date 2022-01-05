Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Wednesday

Braxton Berrios (Quad), Michael Carter (Concussion) & Sheldon Rankins (Knee) All DNP

Jan 05, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Braxton Berrios WR Quad DNP
Michael Carter RB Concussion DNP
Chuma Edoga OL Ankle DNP
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP
Greg Van Roten OL Illness (Non-Covid) DNP
Jamison Crowder WR Calf LP
Ashtyn Davis S Back LP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

