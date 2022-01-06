Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Braxton Berrios (Quad) DNP; Michael Carter (Concussion) FP

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Braxton Berrios WR Quad DNP DNP
C.J. Mosley LB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP
Jamison Crowder WR Calf LP LP
Ashtyn Davis S Back LP LP
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP LP
Michael Carter RB Concussion DNP FP
Chuma Edoga OL Ankle DNP FP
Greg Van Roten OL Illness (Non-Covid) DNP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

