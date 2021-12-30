Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|Elijah Riley
|S
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play