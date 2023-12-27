Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Right Quad
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Abdominal
|LP
|FP
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Ankle-Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|Right Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play