Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Wednesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Quad) & WR Allen Lazard (Illness) Questionable for TNF

Dec 27, 2023 at 04:00 PM
at cleveland
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Duane Brown OL Back DNP DNP DNP Out
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles DNP DNP DNP Out
Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Zach Wilson QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Allen Lazard WR Illness DNP Questionable
Greg Zuerlein K Right Quad LP DNP LP Questionable
Ashtyn Davis S Abdominal LP FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle-Groin LP FP FP
Justin Hardee CB Foot DNP FP FP
Trevor Siemian QB Right Elbow FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Tuesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Right Quad) DNP on Tuesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Monday

Justin Hardee (Foot) DNP During Monday's Walkthrough
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Commanders - Friday

QB Zach Wilson (Concussion) Ruled Out for the Washington Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Commanders - Thursday

John Franklin-Myers (Hip) & Zach Wilson (Concussion) Did Not Practice Again on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Commanders - Wednesday

QB Zach Wilson (Concussion) & DL John Franklin-Myers (Hip) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

OL Max Mitchell & Joe Tippmann Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) Was a Limited Participant Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

DL John Franklin-Myers (Ankle) Did Not Participate Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs Texans - Friday

RB Breece Hall (Ankle) Is Questionable, OL Wes Schweitzer (Calf) Is Out vs. Texans
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs Texans - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Ankle) Did Not Participate Again Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs Texans - Wednesday

RB Breece Hall (Ankle) & John Franklin-Myers (Ankle) Did Not Participate Today
Advertising