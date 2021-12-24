Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Doubtful for Sunday's Game vs. Jacksonville

Dec 24, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK16_vsJAX
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Elijah Riley S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Jamison Crowder WR Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
George Fant T Knee LP LP FP Questionable
Bryce Hall CB Illness (Non-Covid) DNP DNP FP Questionable
C.J. Mosley LB Back DNP LP FP Questionable
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
Quinnen Williams DL Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) and Bryce Hall (Non-Covid Illness) DNP Again Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder, Bryce Hall, C.J. Mosley & Sheldon Rankins DNP
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

George Fant Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

George Fant (Knee) DNP for the Second Consecutive Day
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

George Fant (Knee) and Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Friday

Michael Carter II and Tevin Coleman Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Thursday

Ryan Griffin, C.J. Mosley & Sheldon Rankins Back Practicing in a Limited Manner
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Wednesday

Eight Players DNP on the First Practice of Saints Week
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

Corey Davis, Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP on Wednesday
Advertising