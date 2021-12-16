Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|George Fant
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Dan Feeney
|OL
|Back
|LP
|LP
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|Isaiah Dunn
|CB
|Illness (Non-Covid)
|DNP
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play