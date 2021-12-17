Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

George Fant Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Dec 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK15_atMIA
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
George Fant T Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Dan Feeney OL Back LP LP FP Questionable
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
Michael Carter II CB Concussion FP FP FP
Tevin Coleman RB Concussion FP FP FP
Isaiah Dunn CB Illness (Non-Covid) DNP FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee LP FP FP
C.J. Mosley LB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP FP
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle FP FP FP
Quinnen Williams DL Shoulder FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

George Fant (Knee) DNP for the Second Consecutive Day
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

George Fant (Knee) and Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Friday

Michael Carter II and Tevin Coleman Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Thursday

Ryan Griffin, C.J. Mosley & Sheldon Rankins Back Practicing in a Limited Manner
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Wednesday

Eight Players DNP on the First Practice of Saints Week
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

Corey Davis, Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Thursday

Corey Davis (Groin) and Folorunso Fatukasi (Foot) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
Advertising