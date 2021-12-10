Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play