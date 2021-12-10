Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Friday

Michael Carter II and Tevin Coleman Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK14_vsNO
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter II CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Tevin Coleman RB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip LP LP FP Questionable
Ryan Griffin TE Knee/Ankle DNP LP FP Questionable
Elijah Moore WR Quad DNP DNP DNP Questionable
C.J. Mosley LB Back DNP LP FP Questionable
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
Hamsah Nasirildeen LB Knee LP LP FP
Zach Wilson QB Knee FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Thursday

Ryan Griffin, C.J. Mosley & Sheldon Rankins Back Practicing in a Limited Manner
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Wednesday

Eight Players DNP on the First Practice of Saints Week
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

Corey Davis, Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Thursday

Corey Davis (Groin) and Folorunso Fatukasi (Foot) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Nathan Shepherd & Alijah Vera-Tucker Listed as Questionable for the Dolphins Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) & Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) Again Limited
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) & DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Limited
Advertising