Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|Morgan Moses
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play