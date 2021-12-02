Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries

Dec 02, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Corey Davis WR Groin DNP DNP
C.J. Mosley LB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP DNP
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle DNP DNP
Folorunso Fatukasi DL Back DNP LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip LP LP
Quincy Williams LB Calf LP LP
Morgan Moses OL Knee LP FP
Zach Wilson QB Knee FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

