Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday

Nov 24, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK12_atHOU
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter RB Ankle DNP
Corey Davis WR Groin LP
Folorunso Fatukasi DL Foot LP
Shaq Lawson DL Wrist LP
C.J. Mosley LB Shoulder LP
Nathan Shepherd DL Elbow LP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

