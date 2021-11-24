Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Carter
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DL
|Foot
|LP
|Shaq Lawson
|DL
|Wrist
|LP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Elbow
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play