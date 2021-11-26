Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) Questionable for Sunday's Game

Nov 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK12_atHOU
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Corey Davis WR Groin LP DNP LP Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi DL Foot LP DNP LP Questionable
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip LP Questionable
Shaq Lawson DL Wrist LP LP LP Questionable
C.J. Mosley LB Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Nathan Shepherd DL Elbow LP LP LP Questionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Thursday

Corey Davis (Groin) and Folorunso Fatukasi (Foot) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Nathan Shepherd & Alijah Vera-Tucker Listed as Questionable for the Dolphins Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) & Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) Again Limited
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) & DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Limited
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Friday

RB Tevin Coleman, WR Corey Davis, DL Shaq Lawson & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Questionable for the Bills Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Thursday

WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Limited Again on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman, Corey Davis & Alijah Vera-Tucker All Limited at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Wednesday

OL George Fant (Ankle) Questionable, WR Corey Davis (Hip) Doubtful for Colts Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Tuesday

Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Monday

First Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice
Advertising