Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Thursday

CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Doubtful, OL Mekhi Becton (Ankle/Knee) & Duane Brown (Hip) Questionable

Nov 23, 2023 at 02:31 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter II CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Mekhi Becton OL Ankle/Knee DNP LP DNP Questionable
Duane Brown OL Hip FP FP FP Questionable
Sam Eguavoen LB Hip DNP LP LP Questionable
Billy Turner OL Finger LP FP FP Questionable
Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring FP FP FP Questionable
Tony Adams S Finger LP FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee LP FP FP
Jermaine Johnson LB Hip LP FP FP
Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder FP FP FP
Chazz Surratt LB Ankle LP FP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP FP FP
Garrett Wilson WR Elbow LP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

