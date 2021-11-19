Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Nathan Shepherd & Alijah Vera-Tucker Listed as Questionable for the Dolphins Game

Nov 19, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Wilson QB Knee LP LP LP Doubtful
Nathan Shepherd DL Knee LP LP LP Questionable
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Toe LP LP LP Questionable
Shaq Lawson QB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

