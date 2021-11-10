Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman, Corey Davis & Alijah Vera-Tucker All Limited at Practice

Nov 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring LP
Corey Davis WR Hip LP
Chuma Edoga OL Knee LP
Shaq Lawson DL Hamstring LP
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Toe LP
Zach Wilson QB Knee LP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

