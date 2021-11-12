Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Doubtful
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Shaq Lawson
|DL
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play