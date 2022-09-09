Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Friday

Duane Brown (Shoulder) Listed as Out for the Season Opener

Sep 09, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report-week1
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Zach WilsonQBKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Duane BrownOLShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
Conor McDermottOLAnkleLPLPFPQuestionable
George FantOLKneeLPLPFPQuestionable
DJ ReedDBKneeLPLPFPQuestionable
Justin HardeeDBCalfLPFPFPQuestionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

