Jets In London Roundup (10/8) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Friday in the UK

Articles
Highlights
Press Conferences
Interviews
Photos
See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons
See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons
C.J. Mosley on a 'Business Trip'; John Franklin-Myers Is a Father First
QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
Brandin Echols (Concussion) & Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game
WR Denzel Mims Continues to Put in the Work; Rookie TE Kenny Yeboah Will Make His Pro Debut vs. Falcons
Defensive Lineman Has Recorded Sacks in Three of the Four Games This Season
Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
He's Teaming Up with Brother Quinnen Williams and Making a Big Impact on Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
HC Robert Saleh Says Group That Includes Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II Has 'Been Playing Fantastic'
CB Brandin Echols (Concussion) Limited at Practice
Zach Wilson Has Opportunity vs. ATL Pass Defense; Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Will Be Tested by Cordarrelle Patterson