Jets In London Roundup (10/8) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Friday in the UK

See All of the Content from Across the Pond on Friday Leading Up to the Falcons Game

Oct 08, 2021 at 04:35 PM
E_SA106718-roundup-thumb

Articles

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

Highlights

Press Conferences

Interviews

Photos

London Practice Gallery | Best Photos of the Jets on the Pitch in the United Kingdom

See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons

TE Trevon Wesco
1 / 45

TE Trevon Wesco

WR Braxton Berrios
2 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

E_SA106000
3 / 45
E_SA106703
4 / 45
DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood
5 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood

E_SA106405
6 / 45
DL Bryce Huff
7 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

CB Bryce Hall
8 / 45

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
9 / 45

CB Justin Hardee

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur
10 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur

QB Zach Wilson
11 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
12 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

DL Bryce Huff
13 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
14 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

QB Zach Wilson
15 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman
16 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman

E_SA106344
17 / 45
Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas
18 / 45

Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas

WR Elijah Moore
19 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

WR Elijah Moore
20 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

E_SA106088
21 / 45
WR Braxton Berrios
22 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Mike White
23 / 45

QB Mike White

E_SA105907
24 / 45
E_SA105970
25 / 45
ST Coordinator Brant Boyer
26 / 45

ST Coordinator Brant Boyer

QB Zach Wilson
27 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims
28 / 45

WR Denzel Mims

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead
29 / 45

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead

E_SA105737
30 / 45
S Sharrod Neasman
31 / 45

S Sharrod Neasman

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur
32 / 45

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur

CB Michael Carter II
33 / 45

CB Michael Carter II

DL John Franklin-Myers
34 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers

DL Quinnen Williams
35 / 45

DL Quinnen Williams

K Matt Ammendola
36 / 45

K Matt Ammendola

OL Greg Van Roten
37 / 45

OL Greg Van Roten

E_SA105328
38 / 45
Robert Salhe
39 / 45

Robert Salhe

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
40 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams
41 / 45

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams

QB Zach Wilson
42 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh
43 / 45

Robert Saleh

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
44 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
45 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Social

Related Content

news

London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

C.J. Mosley on a 'Business Trip'; John Franklin-Myers Is a Father First
news

Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Friday

Brandin Echols (Concussion) & Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

WR Denzel Mims Continues to Put in the Work; Rookie TE Kenny Yeboah Will Make His Pro Debut vs. Falcons
news

Jets Sign DL John Franklin-Myers to Contract Extension

Defensive Lineman Has Recorded Sacks in Three of the Four Games This Season
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Quincy Williams Is Feeling at Home, Improving in Leaps & Bounds

He's Teaming Up with Brother Quinnen Williams and Making a Big Impact on Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

Bryce Hall on Jets' Young CBs: 'We're Growing Together'

HC Robert Saleh Says Group That Includes Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II Has 'Been Playing Fantastic'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Thursday

CB Brandin Echols (Concussion) Limited at Practice
news

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Zach Wilson Has Opportunity vs. ATL Pass Defense; Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Will Be Tested by Cordarrelle Patterson
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

HC Robert Saleh Praises Wilson's Efficiency, Effectiveness Underneath Against Tennessee 
Advertising