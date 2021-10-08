London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

C.J. Mosley on a ‘Business Trip’; John Franklin-Myers Is a Father First

Oct 08, 2021 at 03:46 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SA106000-notebook-thumb copy

Fast start. Scoring early has been a challenge for the Jets so far this season. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is determined to change that storyline when the Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Sunday (9:30 am, New York time).

"You don't ever want to be playing from behind," said Wilson, something the Jets have done in each of their four games this season. "But there's also the mentality that sometimes we're not always going to start fast and maybe it's how you finish. You need to be able to keep fighting. So, you can look at it from both ways. But of course, you preach it, we want to start fast, we want to come out right from the beginning and let them know what kind of team we have.

"That's the goal, for sure, it's being able to carry that over and being able just to say, 'Look at what we did last week,' the confidence that we had and be able to just keep improving on all that kind of stuff. I would just say going out and having fun right from the beginning."

In each of their first four games, the Jets have been held scoreless in the first quarter. Last week, a TD drive in the second quarter was greeted by a figurative sign of relief on the Jets sideline. Suitably relaxed, Wilson went on to complete four passes of 20+ yards while also connecting on 14 of 18 passes that covered seven or fewer yards through the air. For his play against the Titans in leading the Jets to their first win of the season, and the first victory for him and head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson was named the NFL Pepsi Sugar Free Rookie of the Week.

"I think the cool thing about those individual awards is they're very team-based," he said. "I think the guys know that, and they understand that. That award is kind of just an award that shows how well we did as a team overall that past week. A lot of those plays that we had made wasn't just because of me. It was a lot of those guys giving me that time and our receivers making some great catches, too, so I think everyone understands that football is just a team sport. So, when an award like that comes around, guys are always super happy, and they can feel the love all the way around and they want to keep building on it and getting better."

For C.J. Mosley, It's All in the Game ... the Video Game

It's a pretty standard question whenever an NFL team travels to England, the birthplace of football (read soccer). And it was tossed at Jets LB C.J. Mosley on Friday, two days before the Green & White plays the Atlanta Falcons in London.

Asked how fans not steeped in American football could enjoy Sunday's game, Mosley said: "You have to know the rules a little bit. When I first learned about the type of football you play over here it was through the FIFA[video game]. I really didn't know the rules until I started playing. My advice is to go download Madden and figure it out on the fly."

He added: "It's a team sport and it takes a team effort. You have to have a lot of passion. Our fans, I think you can correlate with soccer here. The players here strive for greatness the same way. We work the same way. When you play team sports we're all whether it's city, state or country. It's what makes sports more magical. There are a lot of similarities in that aspect."

In last week's overtime win over Tennessee, Mosley was one of two Jets players (CB Bryce Hall was the other) who took 100% of the 100 snaps they faced against the Titans.

"I didn't realize it until I saw it on the Jets app," he said. "The legs are a little heavy right now, but it's just part of the game. I think it was the first time I hit 100 snaps, though. It was fun, the whole experience, the whole weekend.

"I'll be ready for Sunday. We're here for a business trip and ready to play."

London Practice Gallery | Best Photos of the Jets on the Pitch in the United Kingdom

See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons

TE Trevon Wesco
1 / 45

TE Trevon Wesco

WR Braxton Berrios
2 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

E_SA106000
3 / 45
E_SA106703
4 / 45
DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood
5 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood

E_SA106405
6 / 45
DL Bryce Huff
7 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

CB Bryce Hall
8 / 45

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
9 / 45

CB Justin Hardee

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur
10 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur

QB Zach Wilson
11 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
12 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

DL Bryce Huff
13 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
14 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

QB Zach Wilson
15 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman
16 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman

E_SA106344
17 / 45
Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas
18 / 45

Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas

WR Elijah Moore
19 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

WR Elijah Moore
20 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

E_SA106088
21 / 45
WR Braxton Berrios
22 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Mike White
23 / 45

QB Mike White

E_SA105907
24 / 45
E_SA105970
25 / 45
ST Coordinator Brant Boyer
26 / 45

ST Coordinator Brant Boyer

QB Zach Wilson
27 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims
28 / 45

WR Denzel Mims

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead
29 / 45

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead

E_SA105737
30 / 45
S Sharrod Neasman
31 / 45

S Sharrod Neasman

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur
32 / 45

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur

CB Michael Carter II
33 / 45

CB Michael Carter II

DL John Franklin-Myers
34 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers

DL Quinnen Williams
35 / 45

DL Quinnen Williams

K Matt Ammendola
36 / 45

K Matt Ammendola

OL Greg Van Roten
37 / 45

OL Greg Van Roten

E_SA105328
38 / 45
Robert Salhe
39 / 45

Robert Salhe

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
40 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams
41 / 45

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams

QB Zach Wilson
42 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh
43 / 45

Robert Saleh

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
44 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
45 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Deal, and John Franklin-Myers Gets Emotional

If there was ever any question of John Franklin-Myers' commitment to the Jets -- and to his family -- it was answered from thousands of miles away when the Jets defensive lineman spoke with reporters on Friday in London.

While discussing the meaning of his new contract extension of four years, JFM bent his head forward, hid his face and could audibly be heard sobbing -- overcome with emotion.

"I play football for him," he said, speaking of his son. "I want to give him every opportunity."

The emotion and the projection of love of son and family -- and team -- were heartfelt and elicited applause from the normally jaded collection of journalists in attendance. He said his son was the first person he told about his new deal with the Jets.

At the start of the press conference, JFM said: "It's definitely an honor to get that security. I get a chance to feed my son and another opportunity to play with these guys and be coached by these guys. I'm looking forward to four more years here."

JFM, who was plucked off the waiver wire by general manager Joe Douglas last year after he was cut by the Rams, is having a strong season in the Jets' new defensive scheme. Through four games, 15 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 TFLs and 5 QB hits.

"He's a stud," head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday. "Since the day we walked in here, when we first got here we studied all our players, and he's one guys that stood out among others. We didn't know anything about him, but he really took off and is a good fit for our system. He's nothing but work work, work, a tremendous leader. He shows dominance and hasn't scratched the surface in this system. These are the guys we want to pay. He's deserving and I couldn't be happier to have it done."

Related Content

news

Jets In London Roundup (10/8) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Friday in the UK

See All of the Content from Across the Pond on Friday Leading Up to the Falcons Game
news

Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Friday

Brandin Echols (Concussion) & Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

WR Denzel Mims Continues to Put in the Work; Rookie TE Kenny Yeboah Will Make His Pro Debut vs. Falcons
news

Jets Sign DL John Franklin-Myers to Contract Extension

Defensive Lineman Has Recorded Sacks in Three of the Four Games This Season
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Quincy Williams Is Feeling at Home, Improving in Leaps & Bounds

He's Teaming Up with Brother Quinnen Williams and Making a Big Impact on Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

Bryce Hall on Jets' Young CBs: 'We're Growing Together'

HC Robert Saleh Says Group That Includes Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II Has 'Been Playing Fantastic'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Thursday

CB Brandin Echols (Concussion) Limited at Practice
news

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Zach Wilson Has Opportunity vs. ATL Pass Defense; Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Will Be Tested by Cordarrelle Patterson
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

HC Robert Saleh Praises Wilson's Efficiency, Effectiveness Underneath Against Tennessee 
Advertising