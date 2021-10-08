London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

Fast start. Scoring early has been a challenge for the Jets so far this season. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is determined to change that storyline when the Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Sunday (9:30 am, New York time).
"You don't ever want to be playing from behind," said Wilson, something the Jets have done in each of their four games this season. "But there's also the mentality that sometimes we're not always going to start fast and maybe it's how you finish. You need to be able to keep fighting. So, you can look at it from both ways. But of course, you preach it, we want to start fast, we want to come out right from the beginning and let them know what kind of team we have.
"That's the goal, for sure, it's being able to carry that over and being able just to say, 'Look at what we did last week,' the confidence that we had and be able to just keep improving on all that kind of stuff. I would just say going out and having fun right from the beginning."
In each of their first four games, the Jets have been held scoreless in the first quarter. Last week, a TD drive in the second quarter was greeted by a figurative sign of relief on the Jets sideline. Suitably relaxed, Wilson went on to complete four passes of 20+ yards while also connecting on 14 of 18 passes that covered seven or fewer yards through the air. For his play against the Titans in leading the Jets to their first win of the season, and the first victory for him and head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson was named the NFL Pepsi Sugar Free Rookie of the Week.
"I think the cool thing about those individual awards is they're very team-based," he said. "I think the guys know that, and they understand that. That award is kind of just an award that shows how well we did as a team overall that past week. A lot of those plays that we had made wasn't just because of me. It was a lot of those guys giving me that time and our receivers making some great catches, too, so I think everyone understands that football is just a team sport. So, when an award like that comes around, guys are always super happy, and they can feel the love all the way around and they want to keep building on it and getting better."
For C.J. Mosley, It's All in the Game ... the Video Game
It's a pretty standard question whenever an NFL team travels to England, the birthplace of football (read soccer). And it was tossed at Jets LB C.J. Mosley on Friday, two days before the Green & White plays the Atlanta Falcons in London.
Asked how fans not steeped in American football could enjoy Sunday's game, Mosley said: "You have to know the rules a little bit. When I first learned about the type of football you play over here it was through the FIFA[video game]. I really didn't know the rules until I started playing. My advice is to go download Madden and figure it out on the fly."
He added: "It's a team sport and it takes a team effort. You have to have a lot of passion. Our fans, I think you can correlate with soccer here. The players here strive for greatness the same way. We work the same way. When you play team sports we're all whether it's city, state or country. It's what makes sports more magical. There are a lot of similarities in that aspect."
In last week's overtime win over Tennessee, Mosley was one of two Jets players (CB Bryce Hall was the other) who took 100% of the 100 snaps they faced against the Titans.
"I didn't realize it until I saw it on the Jets app," he said. "The legs are a little heavy right now, but it's just part of the game. I think it was the first time I hit 100 snaps, though. It was fun, the whole experience, the whole weekend.
"I'll be ready for Sunday. We're here for a business trip and ready to play."
See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons
New Deal, and John Franklin-Myers Gets Emotional
If there was ever any question of John Franklin-Myers' commitment to the Jets -- and to his family -- it was answered from thousands of miles away when the Jets defensive lineman spoke with reporters on Friday in London.
While discussing the meaning of his new contract extension of four years, JFM bent his head forward, hid his face and could audibly be heard sobbing -- overcome with emotion.
"I play football for him," he said, speaking of his son. "I want to give him every opportunity."
The emotion and the projection of love of son and family -- and team -- were heartfelt and elicited applause from the normally jaded collection of journalists in attendance. He said his son was the first person he told about his new deal with the Jets.
At the start of the press conference, JFM said: "It's definitely an honor to get that security. I get a chance to feed my son and another opportunity to play with these guys and be coached by these guys. I'm looking forward to four more years here."
JFM, who was plucked off the waiver wire by general manager Joe Douglas last year after he was cut by the Rams, is having a strong season in the Jets' new defensive scheme. Through four games, 15 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 TFLs and 5 QB hits.
"He's a stud," head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday. "Since the day we walked in here, when we first got here we studied all our players, and he's one guys that stood out among others. We didn't know anything about him, but he really took off and is a good fit for our system. He's nothing but work work, work, a tremendous leader. He shows dominance and hasn't scratched the surface in this system. These are the guys we want to pay. He's deserving and I couldn't be happier to have it done."