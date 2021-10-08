London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

Fast start. Scoring early has been a challenge for the Jets so far this season. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is determined to change that storyline when the Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Sunday (9:30 am, New York time).

"You don't ever want to be playing from behind," said Wilson, something the Jets have done in each of their four games this season. "But there's also the mentality that sometimes we're not always going to start fast and maybe it's how you finish. You need to be able to keep fighting. So, you can look at it from both ways. But of course, you preach it, we want to start fast, we want to come out right from the beginning and let them know what kind of team we have.

"That's the goal, for sure, it's being able to carry that over and being able just to say, 'Look at what we did last week,' the confidence that we had and be able to just keep improving on all that kind of stuff. I would just say going out and having fun right from the beginning."

In each of their first four games, the Jets have been held scoreless in the first quarter. Last week, a TD drive in the second quarter was greeted by a figurative sign of relief on the Jets sideline. Suitably relaxed, Wilson went on to complete four passes of 20+ yards while also connecting on 14 of 18 passes that covered seven or fewer yards through the air. For his play against the Titans in leading the Jets to their first win of the season, and the first victory for him and head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson was named the NFL Pepsi Sugar Free Rookie of the Week.