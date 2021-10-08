Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

Denzel Mims: 'I'm Grinding Each and Every Day'

Denzel Mims, the Jets second-round draft pick in 2020 out of Baylor, is part of the crowd in the team's wide receivers' room. The long (6-3) and speedy WR missed time during OTAs because of food poisoning ("I was throwing up every day," Mims said on Thursday before traveling to England with his teammates) and has seen his playing time curtailed with the arrivals of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency, the drafting of Elijah Moore, and the emergence of Jeff Smith as a solid special-teams player.

Mims has been inactive for two games this season, though he was on the field for 10 plays, all on offense, in last week's overtime win against Tennessee.

"It put me back a big step and in a big way," said Mims, referring to being absent for OTAs. "It's a completely different playbook, so I was behind compared to everyone else. I'm coming along. I'm getting there. I think I'm there, I'm ready, I've just got to continue to do everything I can to improve.

"I can't control their [the coaches'] decisions. The one thing I can control is my effort and my attitude, so I've got to do that. I've got to make sure I have a positive attitude and my effort's got to be great."

As a rookie last season, Mims caught 23 passes for 357 yards and was targeted 44 times in nine games. In the games he played, he averaged close to 49 offensive snaps and was on the field for more than 90 percent of the team's plays in five separate games.

While waiting his turn, Mims has kept his head down and continues to display a good work ethic.

"I would be upset if he wasn't frustrated, but he is a competitive young man, he's been fantastic throughout this whole process," Saleh said. "And he's been deliberate in practice, he's been working his tail off, and I think everyone kind of saw it in the game, Keelan [Cole] had explosive plays, Jamison [Crowder] had critical third-down conversions, a touchdown, and a big explosive play, [Braxton] Berrios is also involved in the kick return game, and then you have, obviously, Corey Davis.