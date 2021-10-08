Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

WR Denzel Mims Continues to Put in the Work; Rookie TE Kenny Yeboah Will Make His Pro Debut vs. Falcons

Oct 08, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SA106703-nb-thumb

There's a football game to play on Sunday -- against the Atlanta Falcons in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London -- and for Jets head coach Robert Saleh the redeye trip across the pond is, of course, about winning an NFL game. There are, however, other perhaps intangible benefits.

"Any time you're together with teammates, it's cool," Saleh told reporters during his outdoor press conference on Friday. "At home or on the road in the States, we get to play this game, show up to our facility and hang out and go through the grind together. This group actually enjoys being around each other, and I can say that I've been around some groups where that was not the case. But this group genuinely likes being around each other and they're embracing every bit of it. I'm excited to see the team grow."

Practice on Friday helped the players clear some of the cobwebs from the trip across the Atlantic Ocean and also get the juices flowing as the Jets (1-3) prepare to face QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons (1-3).

"The big thing [on the trip] is discipline," Saleh said. "I thought the support staff and everyone involved making this happen have been absolutely fantastic. They knocked it out of the park in terms of preparation. Now we have to stick to our plan, trust our performance staff. And if we do that we'll be bouncing off walls on Sunday.

Saleh said that on Saturday the team is scheduled to go to the stadium for a walk-through at the home of one of London's Premier League soccer teams.

"Extend the day, stay on our feet and get acclimated to the time change," he said.

Denzel Mims: 'I'm Grinding Each and Every Day'
Denzel Mims, the Jets second-round draft pick in 2020 out of Baylor, is part of the crowd in the team's wide receivers' room. The long (6-3) and speedy WR missed time during OTAs because of food poisoning ("I was throwing up every day," Mims said on Thursday before traveling to England with his teammates) and has seen his playing time curtailed with the arrivals of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency, the drafting of Elijah Moore, and the emergence of Jeff Smith as a solid special-teams player.

Mims has been inactive for two games this season, though he was on the field for 10 plays, all on offense, in last week's overtime win against Tennessee.

"It put me back a big step and in a big way," said Mims, referring to being absent for OTAs. "It's a completely different playbook, so I was behind compared to everyone else. I'm coming along. I'm getting there. I think I'm there, I'm ready, I've just got to continue to do everything I can to improve.

"I can't control their [the coaches'] decisions. The one thing I can control is my effort and my attitude, so I've got to do that. I've got to make sure I have a positive attitude and my effort's got to be great."

As a rookie last season, Mims caught 23 passes for 357 yards and was targeted 44 times in nine games. In the games he played, he averaged close to 49 offensive snaps and was on the field for more than 90 percent of the team's plays in five separate games.

While waiting his turn, Mims has kept his head down and continues to display a good work ethic.

"I would be upset if he wasn't frustrated, but he is a competitive young man, he's been fantastic throughout this whole process," Saleh said. "And he's been deliberate in practice, he's been working his tail off, and I think everyone kind of saw it in the game, Keelan [Cole] had explosive plays, Jamison [Crowder] had critical third-down conversions, a touchdown, and a big explosive play, [Braxton] Berrios is also involved in the kick return game, and then you have, obviously, Corey Davis.

"I'll never make a promise I can't keep, but if he's putting in the work the way he is, then he should be active. But it's not just the receiver room that he's competing against. There are the linebackers, the safeties, the corners, trying to get people involved and making sure that we're good at all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams. But yeah, he's been earning that right, so hopefully it continues."

Jetcetera
With Tyler Kroft(back) out injured, HC Robert Salehsaid that rookie TE Kenny Yeboahwill be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. ... Asked about the growing international interest in the NFL (a German reporter hinted at a game in that country next season), Saleh said: "I'm biased, I know European football is considered the No. 1 sport in the world, but I think [American] football is the top sport in terms of energy and passion for fans. To see it grow internationally, to see the interest ... it's a universal sport. The goal is to get this brand growing worldwide." ... Saleh on John Franklin-Myers, who was signed to a contract extension this week: "He's a stud. When we first got here and studied the players one of the guys who stood out was JFM. He's nothing but work, work, work."

London Practice Gallery | Best Photos of the Jets on the Pitch in the United Kingdom

See the Top Images from the Green & White's Practice Across the Pond Before the Week 5 Game Against the Falcons

TE Trevon Wesco
1 / 45

TE Trevon Wesco

WR Braxton Berrios
2 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

E_SA106000
3 / 45
E_SA106703
4 / 45
DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood
5 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers & LB Jamien Sherwood

E_SA106405
6 / 45
DL Bryce Huff
7 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

CB Bryce Hall
8 / 45

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
9 / 45

CB Justin Hardee

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur
10 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur

QB Zach Wilson
11 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
12 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

DL Bryce Huff
13 / 45

DL Bryce Huff

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
14 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

QB Zach Wilson
15 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman
16 / 45

QB Zach Wilson & RB Tevin Coleman

E_SA106344
17 / 45
Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas
18 / 45

Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas

WR Elijah Moore
19 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

WR Elijah Moore
20 / 45

WR Elijah Moore

E_SA106088
21 / 45
WR Braxton Berrios
22 / 45

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Mike White
23 / 45

QB Mike White

E_SA105907
24 / 45
E_SA105970
25 / 45
ST Coordinator Brant Boyer
26 / 45

ST Coordinator Brant Boyer

QB Zach Wilson
27 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims
28 / 45

WR Denzel Mims

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead
29 / 45

LS Thomas Hennessy & Thomas Morestead

E_SA105737
30 / 45
S Sharrod Neasman
31 / 45

S Sharrod Neasman

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur
32 / 45

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur

CB Michael Carter II
33 / 45

CB Michael Carter II

DL John Franklin-Myers
34 / 45

DL John Franklin-Myers

DL Quinnen Williams
35 / 45

DL Quinnen Williams

K Matt Ammendola
36 / 45

K Matt Ammendola

OL Greg Van Roten
37 / 45

OL Greg Van Roten

E_SA105328
38 / 45
Robert Salhe
39 / 45

Robert Salhe

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
40 / 45

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams
41 / 45

WR Elijah Moore & OL Isaiah Williams

QB Zach Wilson
42 / 45

QB Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh
43 / 45

Robert Saleh

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
44 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers
45 / 45

RB Michael Carter & DL John Franklin-Myers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets In London Roundup (10/8) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Friday in the UK

See All of the Content from Across the Pond on Friday Leading Up to the Falcons Game
news

London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

C.J. Mosley on a 'Business Trip'; John Franklin-Myers Is a Father First
news

Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Friday

Brandin Echols (Concussion) & Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign DL John Franklin-Myers to Contract Extension

Defensive Lineman Has Recorded Sacks in Three of the Four Games This Season
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Quincy Williams Is Feeling at Home, Improving in Leaps & Bounds

He's Teaming Up with Brother Quinnen Williams and Making a Big Impact on Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

Bryce Hall on Jets' Young CBs: 'We're Growing Together'

HC Robert Saleh Says Group That Includes Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II Has 'Been Playing Fantastic'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Thursday

CB Brandin Echols (Concussion) Limited at Practice
news

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Zach Wilson Has Opportunity vs. ATL Pass Defense; Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Will Be Tested by Cordarrelle Patterson
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

HC Robert Saleh Praises Wilson's Efficiency, Effectiveness Underneath Against Tennessee 
Advertising