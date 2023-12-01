Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs Falcons - Friday

RB Dalvin Cook (Shoulder) & Izzy Abanikanda (Illness) Are Questionable for Sunday's Game

Dec 01, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles LP DNP LP Out
Izzy Abanikanda RB Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable
Dalvin Cook RB Shouler LP Questionable
Breece Hall RB Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable
Wes Schweitzer OL Calf LP LP FP Questionable
Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring FP FP FP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OL Ankle/Knee LP FP FP
Michael Carter II CB Hamstring LP FP FP
Sam Eguavoen LB Hip FP FP FP
Justin Hardee CB Hamstring LP FP FP
Will McDonald IV DL Shoulder LP FP FP
Billy Turner OL Finger LP LP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

