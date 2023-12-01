Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs Falcons - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Out
|Izzy Abanikanda
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Shouler
|LP
|Questionable
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Ankle/Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Finger
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play