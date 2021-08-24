Jets Enhance Value & Access for Season Ticket Holders with All-New Rewards Program

In a time where fan engagement has never been more important, the Jets are upping their game, re-launching completely revamped Jets Rewards program this week. The modernized loyalty program will play a key role in enhancing Jets Season Ticket Holders' relationship and experience with the team, as the 2021 regular season kicks off in a few short weeks.

The all-new loyalty program is designed to give the most loyal Jets fans the best ways to score big. Jets Season Ticket Holders will benefit from a simplified point earning structure, earning Jets Rewards points by spending with the team on qualified purchases and by attending Jets home games at MetLife Stadium. In return, there will be a greater variety of redemption options, including now being able to convert Jets Rewards points for JetsShop.com gift cards or Jets Rewards Cash – which can be used for food, beverage or merchandise at Jets home games.

Jets Rewards also features an entirely rebuilt portal, featuring a modernized user-interface powered by Fortress, the team's technology provider for this program. Fortress is a leading fan engagement and loyalty partner to more than 130 teams across the U.S. and Europe.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the subscription benefits for our Season Tickets Holders," said Tim Kemp, Vice President of Marketing. "Using best-in-class technology, along with data insights from previous years of the program, we are re-launching Jets Rewards with a greater emphasis on the user experience along with redemption opportunities that you can't get anywhere else." Kemp added, "this program has become critical to our business, as it allows us to better understand fan behavior – which ultimately helps us create a more personalized experience."

Jets Rewards was originally launched in 2014, with the goal of engaging with fans not just during the season, but throughout the full calendar year. The program was temporarily paused prior to the 2020 season due to COVID. Since that time, the team gathered qualitative and quantitative analysis from Jets Season Ticket Holders, which served as the foundation for the design of the new program.

Details of the program include:

Earning points for every $1 spent with the team on qualifying purchases (tickets, parking, gear, and concessions)

Getting extra points for attending home games, with bonuses for attending seven games and more

Redeeming points for JetsShop.com gift cards or Jets Rewards Cash, which can be used for food, beverage, and merchandise on gamedays at MetLife Stadium

Using points for entries into sweepstakes, auctions, and for other marketplace items including autographs, memorabilia, and other premium Jets items.

Jets Season Ticket Holders can access Jets Rewards through the Jets App presented by Fubo Sportsbook. Jets Rewards Cash can be accessed within the portal, using the unique QR code assigned to each account. Season Ticket Holders receive a free Jets Rewards Cash bonus to begin the season and can link a payment method to their account to earn points on qualified purchases. This comes at an especially important time as MetLife Stadium moves to a cash-free operation beginning this season.