Transactions

Presented by

Jets Elevate LB Sam Eguavoen

Veteran Backer Has 71 Career Tackles in 66 Games

Sep 11, 2023 at 04:22 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS3_9793-psquad-promotion

The Jets have elevated LB Sam Eguavoen for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Eguavoen (6-1, 236) signed with the Jets Aug. 6. He went undrafted in 2015 and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL from 2016-18. The Texas Tech product then signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and played the last four seasons in South Florida. Eguavoen, 30, played in 17 games last season predominantly as a special teams player – he took 34 snaps on defense and 281 on special teams. He's played in 66 career games and has 71 tackles (42 in 2019), 4 sacks and 2 pass defenses.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign 6 More Players to Complete Their Practice Squad

Mid-August DL Signee Jalyn Holmes Returns, Joined by 5 Who Played for Other Teams
news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead, FB Nick Bawden to 53-Man Roster

Green & White Place T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Add 10 Players from Their Preseason Roster to the Practice Squad

QB Tim Boyle Is Among Those Returning to the Green & White; Still Six P-Squad Slots to Be Filled
news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

HC Robert Saleh on Tough Decisions Made: 'You Draw a Connection and an Appreciation for All of These Guys'
news

Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

NFL Teams Must Be at 53 Players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
news

Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

Veteran Had Appeared in 52 Games Over Five Seasons 
news

Jets Sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

Green & White Release RB Damarea Crockett
news

Jets Sign RB Dalvin Cook

Green & White Also Release CB Javelin Guidry
news

Jets Sign DE Jalyn Holmes

Green & White Also Place DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on IR
news

Jets Acquire T Grant Hermanns on Waivers from Tampa Bay

He Played in 2021-22 Preseasons for Green & White; Roster Spot Opened with Release of OL Yodny Cajuste
news

Jets Sign DT Bruce Hector, DE Pita Taumoepenu

Green & White Release DT Isaiah Mack
Advertising