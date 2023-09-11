Jets Elevate LB Sam Eguavoen

Eguavoen (6-1, 236) signed with the Jets Aug. 6. He went undrafted in 2015 and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL from 2016-18. The Texas Tech product then signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and played the last four seasons in South Florida. Eguavoen, 30, played in 17 games last season predominantly as a special teams player – he took 34 snaps on defense and 281 on special teams. He's played in 66 career games and has 71 tackles (42 in 2019), 4 sacks and 2 pass defenses.