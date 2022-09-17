Jets Elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah from Practice Squad

Hermanns (6-7, 300) was elevated from the practice squad last week against the Ravens. He signed with the Green & White in May 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue and was a final cut and then signed to the team's P-squad. Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in 2019 and 2020.