Jets Elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah from Practice Squad

The Jets have elevated OL Grant Hermanns and TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Hermanns (6-7, 300) was elevated from the practice squad last week against the Ravens. He signed with the Green & White in May 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue and was a final cut and then signed to the team's P-squad. Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in 2019 and 2020.
Yeboah (6-4, 240) signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. He appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.