Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Nick Bawden
|FB
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Joe Tippmann
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play