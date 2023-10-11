Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring) & FB Nick Bawden (Calf) Did Not Participate Today

Oct 11, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bawden FB Calf DNP
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP
Justin Hardee CB Hamstring DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP
D.J. Reed CB Concussion LP
Billy Turner OL Toe LP
Micheal Clemons DL Ankle FP
Joe Tippmann OL Knee FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

