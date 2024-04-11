 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Previews

Presented by

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Could They Still Take a Tackle at No. 10?

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga Is a Round 1 Option for the Green & White, Says CBS Sports' Bryan McArdo

Apr 11, 2024 at 08:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and unpredictable time of the football calendar. Leading up to April 25-27 in Detroit, newyorkjets.com will analyze different projections to the Jets at No. 10 overall.

Today's mock draft, posted Monday by Bryan McArdo of CBSSports.com, shows GM Joe Douglas and the Jets staying on the tackle position and selecting Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga.

Table inside Article
Team Selection
1. Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams (USC)
2. Washington Commanders QB Drake Maye (UNC)
3. New England Patriots QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
4. Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
5. Los Angeles Chargers WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
6. New York Giants QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
7. Tennessee Titans T Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
8. Atlanta Falcons Edge Dallas Turner (Alabama)
9. Chicago Bears T JC Latham (Alabama)
10. New York Jets T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

Why It Makes Sense
Sure, the Jets secured one of the game's best pass-blocking LTs in Smith and one of its most reliable RT performers in Moses, so where's the need? Well, in '25, '26 ... Aaron Rodgers may or may not be under Jets C that long but it's certainly possible that Smith, who turns 34 in December and has had injury issues, is one-and-done, and Moses, 33, more durable and with slightly less tread of his tires, could still be in that category as well.

Fuaga (6-6, 334) has been in the top-three tackle cluster all offseason. He's a beefy, aggressive finisher type who started 25 games at RT his last two seasons with the Beavers. All scouts seem to love his pass-blocking maturity — his smoothness, hand punch and foot speed. Some think his run blocking will need pro polish, although pff.com said he made "remarkable strides in 2023" and that his run-blocking ability "is his trump card." NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah sees Fuaga as "the most physical blocker in the draft."

Other Tackles Taken Before No. 10
In McArdo's mock, Fuaga was the third tackle to go in the top 10, following Notre Dame LT Joe Alt (No. 7 to Tennessee) and Alabama RT JC Latham (No. 9, to Chicago).

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport has reported that the Jets and Titans were among those who held predraft visits with the towering (6-9, 321) Alt, who has remained the consensus first-tackle-out-of-the-box with his polished, disciplined play for the Fighting Irish. Latham (6-6, 342) has been poetically described by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein as "a bulldozer in human form."

After those two, another popular name among Jets fans is Penn State's Olu Fashanu (6-6, 317), who had been in the early tackle top three. McArdo — as well as many other analysts — sees Fashanu going to New Orleans at No. 14. If the Jets trade down, other tackle options lower in Round 1 could be Washington's Troy Fautanu (6-4, 317), Georgia's Amarius Mims (6-7, 340), Duke's Graham Barton (6-5, 314) and Oklahoma's no-sacks-allowed Tyler Guyton (6-7, 328).

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

See NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

top-50-draft-thumb
1 / 51
1. QB Caleb Williams, USC
2 / 51

1. QB Caleb Williams, USC

Associated Press
2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
3 / 51

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Associated Press
3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington
4 / 51

3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Associated Press
4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU
5 / 51

4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Associated Press
5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
6 / 51

5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Associated Press
6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
7 / 51

6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Associated Press
7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
8 / 51

7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Associated Press
8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
9 / 51

8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Associated Press
9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
10 / 51

9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Associated Press
10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
11 / 51

10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Associated Press
11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
12 / 51

11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Associated Press
12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
13 / 51

12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Associated Press
13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
14 / 51

13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Associated Press
14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
15 / 51

14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Associated Press
15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
16 / 51

15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Associated Press
16. OT JC Latham, Alabama
17 / 51

16. OT JC Latham, Alabama

Associated Press
17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
18 / 51

17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Associated Press
18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
19 / 51

18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Associated Press
19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 51

19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Associated Press
20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
21 / 51

20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Associated Press
21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
22 / 51

21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Associated Press
22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
23 / 51

22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Associated Press
23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
24 / 51

23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Associated Press
24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
25 / 51

24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Associated Press
25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
26 / 51

25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Associated Press
26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
27 / 51

26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Associated Press
27. OL Graham Barton, Duke
28 / 51

27. OL Graham Barton, Duke

Associated Press
28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
29 / 51

28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Associated Press
29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon
30 / 51

29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Associated Press
30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
31 / 51

30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Associated Press
31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
32 / 51

31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Associated Press
32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
33 / 51

32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Associated Press
33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
34 / 51

33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Associated Press
34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
35 / 51

34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Associated Press
35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
36 / 51

35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Associated Press
36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
37 / 51

36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Associated Press
37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
38 / 51

37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Associated Press
38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
39 / 51

38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Associated Press
39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
40 / 51

39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Associated Press
40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State
41 / 51

40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Associated Press
41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
42 / 51

41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Associated Press
42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
43 / 51

42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Associated Press
43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
44 / 51

43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Associated Press
44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
45 / 51

44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Associated Press
45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
46 / 51

45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Associated Press
46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan
47 / 51

46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Associated Press
47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
48 / 51

47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Associated Press
48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
49 / 51

48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Associated Press
49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
50 / 51

49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Associated Press
50. DT Maason Smith, LSU
51 / 51

50. DT Maason Smith, LSU

Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Alternative Options at No. 10
Many would argue that with tackle initially set for '24 and viable, battle-tested, young backups on the roster in Carter Warren and Max Mitchell (and no, we're not going to say Alijah Vera-Tucker), it only makes sense to get that next top receiver for Rodgers to throw to.

The favorite choice of late has been Georgia TE Brock Bowers (6-4, 240), who looks to be available at 10 if the Jets are interested. Despite missing a chunk of time last season with an ankle injury, he returned for the Bulldogs' last three games to conclude a prolific college career that included 2,538 receiving yards, most ever by an SEC TE, and 31 TDs (26 receiving) in 40 games over his final three seasons.

Then there is wideout. With LSU's Malik Nabers and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. likely off the board, it looks to be a coin flip whether Las Vegas-born Rome Odunze (6-3, 212) of Washington will go to the Bears at No. 9 or if his next stop will be One Jets Drive. Odunze in fact has visited the Jets and will have traveled to Chicago for another of his visits this week. He finished his Huskies career with 188 catches, 3,060 yards and 22 TDs in 36 games.

And let's not forget that HC Robert Saleh has already said this year, "The more pass rushers the merrier." What if either of the top two edge men, 'Bama's Dallas Turner (6-3, 246) and Florida State's Jared Verse (6-4, 254), falls to 10? Turner obviously wasn't with the Tide when Quinnen Williams was, and Verse didn't reach the 'Noles until Jermaine Johnson departed for the pros, but either pick would reunite same-college alums on the Jets' DL to create havoc at the next level.

Bottom Line
The case can be made for Joe D going any of the above directions: T since he's an old O-lineman himself and knows the draft isn't just about this season but the ones after that, or TE if the team loves Bowers as best available or WR Odunze if he's at the top of the Jets' board when they're on the clock. Or DL because as an old OL himself, he knows the value of a top edge rusher or three.

Douglas of course would never tip his hand until April 25. At the Combine he offered his guiding draft principles: "In terms of intelligence, toughness, reliability, there's some good candidates out there that can come in and help us."

Related Content

news

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Why Joe Douglas Could Select WR Over OT

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson Projects Washington's Rome Odunze to Green & White at No. 10
news

As NFL Draft Nears, Joe Douglas Remains on a Mission

Jets GM: 'I Want to Improve Every Room Any Time I Can Do It'
news

Jets Draft Preview | The Best of the Best at the Skill Positions

WRs, TEs Loaded with Talent, RB Not so Much but with Texas Tailback Bijan Robinson a Potential Top-10 Pick
news

Jets Draft Preview | LB Could Be Attractive Addition to Back Seven

Some Top Selections at Linebacker and Safety for GM Joe Douglas and Green & White to Consider
news

Jets Draft Preview | DT Could Be a Priority; Intriguing Options at Edge

Georgia's Jalen Carter Expected to Be First DT Selected; Clemson's Bryan Bresee and Michigan's Mazi Smith Also Could Go Early
news

Jets Draft Preview | Which Offensive Linemen Make Sense for Green & White?

Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Georgia's Broderick Jones Are Popular Picks at No. 13
news

NFL Draft Preview: Jets Own Three of the Top 43 Picks

GM Joe Douglas Says Offensive Line and Defensive Line Will Always Be a Priority 
news

As NFL Draft Nears, Jets' Narrative Has Changed 

More Than a Year After Targeting Tyreek Hill in Trade, Jets' Pivot Continues to Pay Dividends
Advertising