Jets Draft Day Scenario | Could They Still Take a Tackle at No. 10?

Alternative Options at No. 10

Many would argue that with tackle initially set for '24 and viable, battle-tested, young backups on the roster in Carter Warren and Max Mitchell (and no, we're not going to say Alijah Vera-Tucker), it only makes sense to get that next top receiver for Rodgers to throw to.

The favorite choice of late has been Georgia TE Brock Bowers (6-4, 240), who looks to be available at 10 if the Jets are interested. Despite missing a chunk of time last season with an ankle injury, he returned for the Bulldogs' last three games to conclude a prolific college career that included 2,538 receiving yards, most ever by an SEC TE, and 31 TDs (26 receiving) in 40 games over his final three seasons.

Then there is wideout. With LSU's Malik Nabers and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. likely off the board, it looks to be a coin flip whether Las Vegas-born Rome Odunze (6-3, 212) of Washington will go to the Bears at No. 9 or if his next stop will be One Jets Drive. Odunze in fact has visited the Jets and will have traveled to Chicago for another of his visits this week. He finished his Huskies career with 188 catches, 3,060 yards and 22 TDs in 36 games.