 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Previews

Presented by

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Which Positions Will New York Target in the Middle Rounds?

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter Projects Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin to the Jets in Rd. 3

Apr 16, 2024 at 11:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/Associated Press

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and unpredictable times of the pro football calendar. Leading up to April 25-27 in Detroit, newyorkjets.com will analyze the possibility of different players projections landing withto the Jets. HereFor this particular piece, we will focus on the Jets' mid-round picks – Rounds 2-4 (at present, the Jets do not have a selection in Round 2). To read about projections for the Jets' No. 10 selection click here.

This mock draft, created by NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, has GM Joe Douglas selecting Minnesota S Tyler Nubin, Virginia WR Malik Washington and Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper.

Table inside Article
Pick No. Selection
No. 72 (Rd. 3) S Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
No. 111 (Rd. 4) WR Malik Washington (Virginia)
No. 135 (Rd. 4) LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri)

Why It Makes Sense
This offseason, GM Joe Douglas and the Jets re-signed S Chuck Clark, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL he sustained last offseason; and S Ashtyn Davis, who led the Jets with 6 takeaways (3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries) last year. With S Tony Adams back, as well, for his third season, the Jets have a veteran-laden safety room that is ideally positioned to add a younger player that could be developed. That is where Tyler Nubin comes in.

Nubin (6-2, 205) played in 55 games (43 starts) in five seasons for Minnesota and recorded 13 interceptions, 24 pass defenses and 207 tackles. With good size and a lot of experience with the Golden Gophers, Nubin is ready to play, but would benefit from a great opportunity to sit back and learn from the Jets' veterans.

"Nubin has conservative tendencies in coverage, but he is a four-down player with a coveted skill set," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic. "Because of his split-field range, playmaking instincts and toughness versus the run, he is ideally suited for a quarters-based, Cover-2 scheme in the NFL and will be a core special teamer."

At wideout, the Jets added Mike Williams (6-4, 218) in free agency to team with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (6-5, 227). With two bigger-bodied X receivers already on the roster, the Jets are in a position to add a smaller slot receiver who can complement Williams and Lazard, and back up Wilson. Malik Washington (5-8, 194) fits the bill.

Washington played four seasons for Northwestern before transferring to Virginia in 2023. And in his final year, Washington had 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and 9 touchdowns – all career highs.

"Washington has extraordinary quickness, gets in and out of his routes quickly and gets up to top speed in a hurry to immediately put cornerbacks in conflict," Brugler said.

Chad Reuter's other projected fourth-round pick by the Jets, LB Ty'Ron Hopper, makes sense because of the Jets' recent ability to develop linebackers. Hopper (6-1, 228) is a rangy backer who moves well for his size, but lacks some football IQ according to Brugler. Sound familiar?

In 2021, the Jets signed LB Quincy Williams, a third-round selection (No. 98) in 2019, off waivers. When he arrived in New York, Williams was an explosive young backer who struggled with some of the similar things Hopper has dealt with.

After two seasons of playing alongside captain C.J. Mosley, Williams earned a first team All-Pro nod in 2023. Hopper has the intangibles to develop behind Mosley and Williams into another productive backer for the Green & White.

Other Players Taken in Rd.s 3 & 4
Tyler Nubin, in Chad Reuter's mock draft, was the third safety off the board behind Washington State's Jaden Hicks (No. 41) and Georgia's Javon Bullard (No. 57). With Hicks and Bullard both projected to be second-round selections, where the Jets do not currently hold a pick, the Green & White could consider Georgia S Tykee Smith or Miami's Kamren Kinchens, who Reuter sees going at No. 79 and No. 94, respectively.

Smith (5-10, 205) registered 4 interceptions and 52 tackles in his fifth and final collegiate season. He spent his first two seasons with West Virginia before finishing his collegiate career with the Bulldogs. Kinchens (5-11, 202) played in 34 games (27 starts) for the Hurricanes and had 26 pass defenses and 11 picks.

Malik Washington was one of four wideouts picked in the fourth round of Reuter's mock. Alabama's Jermaine Burton (No. 101) and Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 109) were taken before Washington, and USC's Brendan Rice (No. 116) after.

Burton (6-2, 196) played four years for the Crimson Tide and is intriguing because of his big-play ability and limited mistakes despite a sizable workload. Burton had 23 touchdowns in 50 games (39 starts) during his career and registered 15 TD grabs over the last two seasons (26 games, 24 starts) but totaled just 4 drops in four years – including none last season.

"He has NFL-level athleticism and ball skills, which make him worth the gamble on draft weekend," Dane Brugler said. "He will be a better pro than college player."

Finally, Ty'Ron Hopper could be one of three linebackers taken in the fourth round, in addition to Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio (No. 115) and Penn State's Curtis Jacobs (No. 123).

Jacobs (6-1, 241) started all 25 games he was available for in the last two seasons for the Nittany Lions and recorded 101 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. According to Brugler, Jacobs is a more NFL-ready LB than Hopper but has less upside. It is believed that Jacobs will immediately be a key -contributor on special teams.

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

See NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

top-50-draft-thumb
1 / 51
1. QB Caleb Williams, USC
2 / 51

1. QB Caleb Williams, USC

Associated Press
2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
3 / 51

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Associated Press
3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington
4 / 51

3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Associated Press
4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU
5 / 51

4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Associated Press
5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
6 / 51

5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Associated Press
6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
7 / 51

6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Associated Press
7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
8 / 51

7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Associated Press
8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
9 / 51

8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Associated Press
9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
10 / 51

9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Associated Press
10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
11 / 51

10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Associated Press
11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
12 / 51

11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Associated Press
12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
13 / 51

12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Associated Press
13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
14 / 51

13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Associated Press
14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
15 / 51

14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Associated Press
15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
16 / 51

15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Associated Press
16. OT JC Latham, Alabama
17 / 51

16. OT JC Latham, Alabama

Associated Press
17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
18 / 51

17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Associated Press
18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
19 / 51

18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Associated Press
19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 51

19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Associated Press
20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
21 / 51

20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Associated Press
21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
22 / 51

21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Associated Press
22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
23 / 51

22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Associated Press
23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
24 / 51

23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Associated Press
24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
25 / 51

24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Associated Press
25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
26 / 51

25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Associated Press
26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
27 / 51

26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Associated Press
27. OL Graham Barton, Duke
28 / 51

27. OL Graham Barton, Duke

Associated Press
28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
29 / 51

28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Associated Press
29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon
30 / 51

29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Associated Press
30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
31 / 51

30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Associated Press
31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
32 / 51

31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Associated Press
32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
33 / 51

32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Associated Press
33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
34 / 51

33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Associated Press
34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
35 / 51

34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Associated Press
35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
36 / 51

35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Associated Press
36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
37 / 51

36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Associated Press
37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
38 / 51

37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Associated Press
38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
39 / 51

38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Associated Press
39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
40 / 51

39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Associated Press
40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State
41 / 51

40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Associated Press
41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
42 / 51

41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Associated Press
42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
43 / 51

42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Associated Press
43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
44 / 51

43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Associated Press
44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
45 / 51

44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Associated Press
45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
46 / 51

45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Associated Press
46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan
47 / 51

46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Associated Press
47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
48 / 51

47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Associated Press
48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
49 / 51

48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Associated Press
49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
50 / 51

49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Associated Press
50. DT Maason Smith, LSU
51 / 51

50. DT Maason Smith, LSU

Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bottom Line
According to many mock drafts, in the first round the Jets will be targeting a top-tier offensive player – tackle, wide receiver or tight end in the middle rounds, however, Chad Reuter expects GM Joe Douglas & Co. to be on the lookout for more complementary players with higher upsides who will bolster already established position groups. These players will also have an opportunity to develop while playing behind veterans like LB C.J. Mosley, S Chuck Clark and WR Garrett Wilson.

Related Content

news

NFL Analysts Debate, How Early Is Too Early to Draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers?

Eight Tight Ends Have Been Selected in the First Round Since 2014
news

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Could They Still Take a Tackle at No. 10?

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga Is a Round 1 Option for the Green & White, Says CBS Sports' Bryan McArdo
news

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Why Joe Douglas Could Select WR Over OT

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson Projects Washington's Rome Odunze to Green & White at No. 10
news

As NFL Draft Nears, Joe Douglas Remains on a Mission

Jets GM: 'I Want to Improve Every Room Any Time I Can Do It'
news

Jets Draft Preview | The Best of the Best at the Skill Positions

WRs, TEs Loaded with Talent, RB Not so Much but with Texas Tailback Bijan Robinson a Potential Top-10 Pick
news

Jets Draft Preview | LB Could Be Attractive Addition to Back Seven

Some Top Selections at Linebacker and Safety for GM Joe Douglas and Green & White to Consider
news

Jets Draft Preview | DT Could Be a Priority; Intriguing Options at Edge

Georgia's Jalen Carter Expected to Be First DT Selected; Clemson's Bryan Bresee and Michigan's Mazi Smith Also Could Go Early
news

Jets Draft Preview | Which Offensive Linemen Make Sense for Green & White?

Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Georgia's Broderick Jones Are Popular Picks at No. 13
news

NFL Draft Preview: Jets Own Three of the Top 43 Picks

GM Joe Douglas Says Offensive Line and Defensive Line Will Always Be a Priority 
news

As NFL Draft Nears, Jets' Narrative Has Changed 

More Than a Year After Targeting Tyreek Hill in Trade, Jets' Pivot Continues to Pay Dividends
Advertising