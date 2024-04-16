Jets Draft Day Scenario | Which Positions Will New York Target in the Middle Rounds?

Why It Makes Sense

This offseason, GM Joe Douglas and the Jets re-signed S Chuck Clark, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL he sustained last offseason; and S Ashtyn Davis, who led the Jets with 6 takeaways (3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries) last year. With S Tony Adams back, as well, for his third season, the Jets have a veteran-laden safety room that is ideally positioned to add a younger player that could be developed. That is where Tyler Nubin comes in.

Nubin (6-2, 205) played in 55 games (43 starts) in five seasons for Minnesota and recorded 13 interceptions, 24 pass defenses and 207 tackles. With good size and a lot of experience with the Golden Gophers, Nubin is ready to play, but would benefit from a great opportunity to sit back and learn from the Jets' veterans.

"Nubin has conservative tendencies in coverage, but he is a four-down player with a coveted skill set," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic. "Because of his split-field range, playmaking instincts and toughness versus the run, he is ideally suited for a quarters-based, Cover-2 scheme in the NFL and will be a core special teamer."

At wideout, the Jets added Mike Williams (6-4, 218) in free agency to team with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (6-5, 227). With two bigger-bodied X receivers already on the roster, the Jets are in a position to add a smaller slot receiver who can complement Williams and Lazard, and back up Wilson. Malik Washington (5-8, 194) fits the bill.

Washington played four seasons for Northwestern before transferring to Virginia in 2023. And in his final year, Washington had 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and 9 touchdowns – all career highs.

"Washington has extraordinary quickness, gets in and out of his routes quickly and gets up to top speed in a hurry to immediately put cornerbacks in conflict," Brugler said.

Chad Reuter's other projected fourth-round pick by the Jets, LB Ty'Ron Hopper, makes sense because of the Jets' recent ability to develop linebackers. Hopper (6-1, 228) is a rangy backer who moves well for his size, but lacks some football IQ according to Brugler. Sound familiar?

In 2021, the Jets signed LB Quincy Williams, a third-round selection (No. 98) in 2019, off waivers. When he arrived in New York, Williams was an explosive young backer who struggled with some of the similar things Hopper has dealt with.