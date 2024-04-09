Jets Draft Day Scenario | Why Joe Douglas Could Select WR Over OT

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and unpredictable times of the football calendar. Leading up to April 25-27 in Detroit, newyorkjets.com will analyze different projections to the Jets at No. 10 overall.
Today's mock draft, created by CBS Sports Ryan Wilson, has GM Joe Douglas selecting Washington WR Rome Odunze.
|Team
|Selection
|1. Chicago Bears
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|2. Washington Commanders
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|3. New England Patriots
|QB Drake Maye (UNC)
|4. Arizona Cardinals
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
|5. Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with LAC)
|QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
|6. New York Giants
|WR Marvin Harrison (Ohio State)
|7. Tennessee Titans
|OL Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
|8. Atlanta Falcons
|Edge Jared Verse (Florida State)
|9. Chicago Bears
|Edge Dallas Turner (Alabama)
|10. New York Jets
|WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
Why It Makes Sense
Despite adding WR Mike Williams in free agency, the Jets could use depth at the position since Williams' target return from his ACL injury is Week 1. Rome Odunze would fortify the group that includes Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in 2022, Williams, Allen Lazard, Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson, among others.
Odunze (6-3, 212) was one of the nation's most-productive players with 92 catches and 13 touchdowns this past season. His FBS-leading 1,640 yards set a school record and ranks third in Pac-12 history. Odunze, a team captain, is NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's No. 3 overall prospect.
"Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands," Jeremiah wrote. "He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. … He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field.
"Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college."
Other Players Taken at WR Before No. 10
Rome Odunze, in Ryan Wilson's mock draft, was the third receiver selected behind LSU's Malik Nabers (No. 4 overall to the Cardinals) and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 6 to the Giants). All three players are among Jeremiah's top-four prospects with Harrison Jr. at No. 2 and Nabers at No. 4.
Harrison Jr. (6-3, 209), the son of Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison, became the first player at OSU with two 1,000-yard seasons. The two-time first-team All-American won the Biletnikoff Award in the 2023 season and totaled 144 receptions, 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He did not work out at the Combine or at Ohio State's Pro Day.
Nabers (6-0, 200) is known for his speed and explosiveness. He ran a sub-4.40 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day. He can stretch the field -- 17.6 yards per catch in the 2023 season -- and set an LSU record with 189 career receptions. He also set the school record with 3,003 receiving yards.
Alternative Options at No. 10
Ryan Wilson selected Rome Odunze for the Jets, but other players in consideration likely would have been any of the available tackles, such as Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga and Washington's Troy Fautanu.
Joe Douglas' No. 1 goal this offseason was to fortify the offensive line and he did so by adding T Tyron Smith, T Morgan Moses and LG John Simpson. If Douglas selected a tackle, he would likely serve as an insurance policy for Smith, who has not played in a full season since 2015, and Moses. Both are 33 years old and under one-year deals. It may not be a sexy pick, but the Jets started 13 offensive line combinations last season and their 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury.
Wilson could have also picked a different weapon for Rodgers such as Georgia TE Brock Bowers. Bowers is the first player to win the John Mackey Award (nation's top tight end) in back-to-back seasons and he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards each of his three seasons in Athens. He set a school record 13 receiving touchdowns as a freshman in 2021.
Bottom Line
Most mock drafts have Joe Douglas drafting either a wide receiver or a tackle, but almost all mock drafts have Rome Odunze off the board by the time the Jets are on the clock. In a win-now window, adding Odunze would provide more firepower on offense and depth. It also allows the Jets to incorporate Mike Williams, who signed a one-year contract, at their own pace coming off an ACL injury.
Adding depth along the line is intriguing, but Ryan Wilson thinks the talent of Odunze is too good to pass up in this scenario.