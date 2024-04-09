Jets Draft Day Scenario | Why Joe Douglas Could Select WR Over OT

Alternative Options at No. 10

Ryan Wilson selected Rome Odunze for the Jets, but other players in consideration likely would have been any of the available tackles, such as Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga and Washington's Troy Fautanu.

Joe Douglas' No. 1 goal this offseason was to fortify the offensive line and he did so by adding T Tyron Smith, T Morgan Moses and LG John Simpson. If Douglas selected a tackle, he would likely serve as an insurance policy for Smith, who has not played in a full season since 2015, and Moses. Both are 33 years old and under one-year deals. It may not be a sexy pick, but the Jets started 13 offensive line combinations last season and their 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury.