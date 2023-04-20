Jets Draft Preview | The Best of the Best at the Skill Positions

It's hard to predict whether the Jets will want to pluck a skill position offensive player high in the rapidly approaching NFL Draft.

At wide receiver, they have Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson back for his second pro season and have also repopulated the WR room with the signings of Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman Jr. while trading Elijah Moore to Cleveland. But they were also reported to be ready to visit with Odell Beckham Jr. the day before he signed with the Ravens.

Their tight end depth chart is loaded with veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah and '22 draft pick Jeremy Ruckert, but league rumors suggested at one time that they might consider adding 18th-year TE Marcedes Lewis.

RB also seems well-stocked with Breece Hall's anticipated return to action in time for the Jets' season opener after last year's ACL injury, along with third-year RB Michael Carter, second-year man Bam Knight and third-down back Ty Johnson, who re-signed for his fourth Jets season. Yet here again, the Jets were linked for a New York minute to former Cowboys featured back Ezekiel Elliott, until head coach Robert Saleh declared at the NFL Annual Meeting, "We love our running backs. I'll leave it at that."

Certainly, the Jets could add a player at any of the three skill positions later in the draft. If they're looking higher than day three to do that, here are some of the top names being mentioned by league analysts in the first two rounds on April 27-28.

WR Quentin Johnston (6-2, 208), TCU — Johnston, the two-time All-Big 12 first-teamer, has the length, speed and athleticism to succeed at the NFL level. His 11-2 broad jump was tied for fourth-best for the entire Combine, and while he didn't run the 40 in Indianapolis, he moved his 6-2¾ frame to 4.46-4.49 timings at his pro day. His vertical dimension is captured in his yards/catch averages from freshman to junior season: 22.1 on 22 catches to 19.2 on 33 to 17.8 on 60 last season. But one analyst notes that "his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size."

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-0, 196), Ohio State — The Buckeyes lately have been the good-hands people, producing Wilson and Chris Olave last season and now Smith-Njigba. There was nothing wrong with his 2021 season when he led OSU with 95 catches for 1,606 yards, but he's more possession receiver than top-end speed merchant, and injuries limited his '22 season to three games, five receptions and 43 yards. Yet he's tough over the middle, and his skillset has some projecting him as the best WR in this draft and a consensus of analysts saying he's a mid-first-round selection.

WR Zay Flowers (5-9, 182), Boston College — Xavien Flowers is a non-stop motor disguised as a highly productive and elusive (4.42 seconds in the 40) four-year slot receiver for the Eagles. His senior receiving numbers — 78 receptions, 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns — were all career highs, he posted career numbers of 200 catches, 3,056 yards and 29 TDs (plus two more rushing), and he earned All-ACC first-team honors in '20 and '22. His smallish hands and size and drop issues with BC could slide him down toward the end of Round 1.