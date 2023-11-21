Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Tuesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|Tony Adams
|S
|Finger
|LP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Jermaine Johnson
|LB
|Hip
|LP
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Finger
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Elbow
|LP
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Hip
|FP
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Hamstring
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play