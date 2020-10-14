Jets Designate WR Denzel Mims, 2 Others to Return to Practice

Green & White Second-Round Was Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 15

Oct 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_0358-mims-thumb

The Jets have designated WR Denzel Mims, OL Cameron Clark and CB Arthur Maulet to return to practice. They have also signed DL Tanzel Smart and K/P Sergio Castillo the practice squad and released WR Donte Moncrief from the practice squad.

Mims (6-3, 207) missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury after sustaining a different hamstring injury in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 15. Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, totaled 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 18 TDs in 49 games (36 starts) at Baylor. He recorded a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Clark (6-4, 308) was placed on injured reserve Sep. 7 and was drafted in the fourth round out of Charlotte in the offseason. He missed some time in training camp because of a shoulder injury then hurt his knee in the final days of camp. Clark started 25 games at left tackle for the 49ers between 2018-19.

Maulet (5-10, 190) strained his groin in Week 2 and was placed on IR Sept. 22. He played in 12 games (6 starts) for the Jets last season and had 38 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 INT as well as a scoop-and-score special teams touchdown off a muffed punt.

Smart (6-1, 295) was most recently with the Browns practice squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2017 and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games.

Castillo (5-11, 184) comes from the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and was a CFL All-Star in 2019. He's played in 38 games in the CFL and averaged 44.4 yards per punt and converted on 87% of his field goals with a long on 57.

Moncrief (6-2, 216) signed with the Green & White Aug. 31, was cut Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the next day. He was placed on practice squad IR Sept. 9. He's played in 77 games (43 starts) and has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards (12.6 Yds/Rec) and 21 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Jets' Greg Van Roten Graded as Top NFL Guard by Pro Football Focus in Week 5

Green & White RG Has Played All 331 Snaps on Offense in 2020
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 6 Matchup at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 6 at the Dolphins

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Dolphins Game
news

Jets Release RB Le'Veon Bell

General Manager Joe Douglas Announced the Move in a Statement on Tuesday Night
news

Jets Sign Lamar Jackson to Active Roster, Place WR Chris Hogan on Injured Reserve

Green & White Add WR Josh Malone to Practice Squad
news

Jets' DL John Franklin-Myers Is Making People Sit Up and Take Notice

A Sack Against Arizona Is a Hint of Good Things to Come
news

First Look: Jets at Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting at QB for Miami with Alabama Rookie Tua Tagovailoa Backing Up
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: John Franklin-Myers

DL Talks About Learning from Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh; Bart Scott Previews Jets-Dolphins
news

Jets Notebook | Head Coach Adam Gase: 'I'm Considering Everything'

QB Sam Darnold and OL Mekhi Becton Working Through Injuries
news

WR Jamison Crowder Does His Part With Third-Straight 100-Yard Day

Wide Receiver Became Just Third Jets Player in 52 Years to Tally Three Consecutive Games of More than 100 Receiving Yards
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 

Advertising