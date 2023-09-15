Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Friday

K Greg Zuerlein Questionable for Sunday's Game with a Groin Injury

Sep 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Duane Brown OL Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP LP FP Questionable
Breece Hall RB Knee LP LP FP Questionable
Greg Zuerlein K Groin DNP Questionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

