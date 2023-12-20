Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Commanders - Wednesday

QB Zach Wilson (Concussion) & DL John Franklin-Myers (Hip) Did Not Practice

Dec 20, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip DNP
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles DNP
Zach Wilson QB Concussion DNP
Izzy Abanikanda RB Ankle LP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee/Shoulder LP
Jason Brownlee WR Ankle LP
Jalyn Holmes DL Elbow LP
Solomon Thomas DL Knee LP
Jordan Whitehead S Knee LP
Max Mitchell OL Neck FP
Joe Tippmann OL Shoulder FP
Carter Warren OL Hip FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

