Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Commanders - Thursday

John Franklin-Myers (Hip) & Zach Wilson (Concussion) Did Not Practice Again on Thursday

Dec 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip DNP DNP
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles DNP DNP
Zach Wilson QB Concussion DNP DNP
Izzy Abanikanda RB Ankle LP LP
Jordan Whitehead S Knee LP LP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee/Shoulder LP FP
Jason Brownlee WR Ankle LP FP
Jalyn Holmes DL Elbow LP FP
Solomon Thomas DL Knee LP FP
Max Mitchell OL Neck FP FP
Joe Tippmann OL Shoulder FP FP
Carter Warren OL Hip FP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

