Hall (6-5, 265) was waived by the Eagles on Oct. 24, but was first waived in July and reverted to Philadelphia's reserve/physically unable to perform list after going unclaimed. He was drafted by the Panthers in the third round in 2017 out of Texas A&M, and had stints with the Texans and 49ers in 2018 before landing with the Eagles. Hall has 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 QB hits in 13 games.