Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Saturday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Out
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Adrian Amos
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Questionable
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Joe Tippmann
|OL
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Laken Tomlinson
|OL
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play