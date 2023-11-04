Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Saturday

WR Allen Lazard (Knee) Questionable for Monday's Game

Nov 04, 2023 at 04:00 PM
chargers
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Duane Brown OL Hip FP FP FP Out
Chazz Surratt LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Adrian Amos S Ankle LP Questionable
Allen Lazard WR Knee LP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP FP FP
Irvin Charles WR Shoulder FP FP FP
Randall Cobb WR Shoulder LP FP FP
Xavier Gipson WR Ankle LP LP FP
Joe Tippmann OL Quad LP LP FP
Laken Tomlinson OL Hamstring LP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Friday

OL Joe Tippmann (Quad) Was Limited in Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Thursday

OL Duane Brown (Shoulder) Was a Full Participant; OL Laken Tomlinson (Hamstring) Was Limited in Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants on Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Wednesday

CBs Sauce Gardner & DJ Reed Were Full Participants at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Friday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion), CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) & CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Thursday

FB Nick Bawden (Calf) & DL Micheal Clemons (Ankle) Were Limited Participants Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring) & FB Nick Bawden (Calf) Did Not Participate Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Friday

CBs Brandin Echols (Hamstring) & D.J. Reed (Concussion) Both Ruled Out
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Was a Full Participant on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Wednesday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion) Did Not Practice
Advertising