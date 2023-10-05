Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Was a Full Participant on Thursday

Oct 05, 2023 at 04:00 PM
at denver broncos
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Sam Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP DNP
D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP DNP
Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LP LP
Carter Warren T Shoulder LP LP
Tony Adams S Hamstring LP FP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP FP
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Wednesday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) & OL Wes Schweitzer (Concussion) Are Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) & OL Wes Schweitzer (Concussion) Did Not Practice Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) & DL Micheal Clemons (Elbow) Were Full Participants in Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Ruled Out, OL Duane Brown (Shoulder/Hip) Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Thursday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) Was a Limited Participant During Thursday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) and DL John Franklin-Myers (Shoulder, Hip) Did Not Participate in Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Friday

K Greg Zuerlein Questionable for Sunday's Game with a Groin Injury
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Knee) Limited Again for Thursday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Wednesday

OL Mekhi Becton (Knee) Limited During Wednesday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Saturday

OL Mekhi Becton, RB Breece Hall OL Duane Brown All Full Participants
Advertising