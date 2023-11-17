Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Bills - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Out
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Finger
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Out
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee/Wrist
|LP
|LP
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play