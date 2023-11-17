Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Bills - Friday

DL Will McDonald IV (Ankle) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 04:00 PM Updated: Nov 08, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Duane Brown OL Hip FP FP FP Out
Sam Eguavoen LB Hip DNP DNP DNP Out
Chazz Surratt LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Billy Turner OL Finger DNP DNP DNP Out
Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring FP FP FP Out
Will McDonald IV DL Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Garrett Wilson WR Elbow LP LP LP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OL Knee/Wrist LP LP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee FP FP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

