Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Jets Sacked in Season Finale vs. Bills

Haack Job and a House Call

Maybe earlier in the season, the Jets would have got blown out of the stadium. They had been dominated in the early going and after entering the contest minus Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder exited in the first half after re-injuring his calf.

But the Jets defense tightened the screws and then P Matt Haack gave the visitors a gift with a 21-yard shank. Zach Wilson made the Bills pay on a fourth-down blitz, hitting veteran Keelan Cole over the middle and the veteran was off to the races for his first score of the 2021 season. Wilson's 11th TD of the season covered 40 yards on the catch-and-run and it cut the deficit to just 10-7 with 3:51 remaining in the half. Despite not converting a third down (0-for-6) and getting outgained 236 to 69 in the first half, the Jets went into the break trailing just 13-7.

Following his four-game absence due to a PCL sprain, Wilson totaled 9 TDs with just three turnovers and he finished the season with five consecutive games without an interception. He was just 7-of-20 for 84 yards and was constantly under duress and was sacked a career-high nine times.

"I don't look at this result in terms of if it's a plus or negative," HC Robert Saleh said of Wilson's performance. "I think his development over the course of the year is spot on. I think the things we wanted him to get better at, he's gotten better at. I think he had a couple plays today where he was showing progression and showing that what he's been doing hasn't been flukey. Any quarterback when they face the pressure that they're going to face, it's going to be tough sledding. We could've run the ball better. Being able to run the ball would've been able to alleviate a lot of pressure. When you're living in second-and-11, second-and-12, that's tough sledding for any quarterback in this league. I'm not discouraged at all just because of this performance from our offense. I think our offense has done great things and obviously ran into a little bit of a buzz saw with this Buffalo defense."

Haack survived a woeful day that also included a failure to handle a snap, a subsequent recovery and a 7-yard punt in the third quarter. The Jets crept even closer when Eddy Piñeiro nailed a 49-yard field goal with the wind at his back made it a 13-10 game. Piñeiro, who signed with the Jets on Dec. 6, was a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals this season.

"We have to take advantage of our opportunities," Wilson said. "I have to play better, I have to do my job. I had some really frustrating plays on my end where I was just trying to do too much. Three-and-out, three-and-out and in my head I'm like, 'Make a play.' I have to just do my job. [Piñeiro] makes a heck of a kick and we're fortunate to get three points there, but I put him in a bad situation there. I just have to keep doing my job and let the guys around me work, but it was a frustrating day.