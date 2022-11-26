Jets Activate Rookie OL Max Mitchell

The Jets have activated OL Max Mitchell from injured reserve. The Green & White also elevated DL Tanzel Smart and LB Chazz Surratt from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Bears. The team also released OL Chris Glaser from the practice squad. Additionally, the Jets signed LB Marcell Harris to the practice squad after he was released from the active roster.

Mitchell (6-6, 297), who returned to practice Nov. 16, hurt his knee in Week 4 week at Pittsburgh and has missed the last five games. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin Cajuns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.

Harris (6-0, 215) signed with the Green & White Apr. 25 and spent the summer with the team before he was released in August. He re-signed Sept. 1 and has appeared in 10 games this season, totaling 12 tackles on 62 defensive snaps. He also took 169 special teams snaps. Harris was originally drafted by San Francisco as a safety in the sixth round in 2018 out of Florida before switching to linebacker at the beginning of the 2021 season. He's totaled 167 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 PDs 62 games (20 starts) in his NFL career.

Smart, who spent the 2021 season on the Jets' practice squad, was elevated for last week's game against the Patriots and had 2 tackle on 18 snaps. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He first signed with the Green & White's P-squad on Oct. 2021 and was elevated for the Week 9 game against the Patriots. Before that, Smart was most recently with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams out of Tulane in 2017 and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games.

Surratt (6-2, 233) signed with the P-squad Sept. 1. He was Minnesota's third-round draft selection in 2021 out of North Carolina, where he was teammates with Jets RB Michael Carter. He played nine games with the Vikings last season and took 98 special teams snaps.