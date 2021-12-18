Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga off injured reserve. The Green & White released OL Isaiah Williams and also elevated TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith and DE Ronnie Blair for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina, sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins in Week 11 and was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 27. He leads the Jets with 430 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns and also has 32 receptions for 308 yards. He's taken 343 snaps on offense in 10 games (7 starts).

Huff (6-3, 255) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4 with a back injury and was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He has 10 tackles, 2 sacks, and 7 QB hits in 6 games this season on 254 defense snaps. He also took an additional 70 snaps on special teams. Huff originally signed with the Green & White in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QBH and 1 pass defense.

Kroft (6-6, 252) sustained a chest injury against the Colts Week 9 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 9. He signed with the Jets in the offseason after spending the past two seasons in Buffalo and has 10 catches, 104 yards and a touchdown in six games this season (4 starts). Kroft, who was originally a Bengals third-round pick out of Rutgers in 2015, has totaled 67 receptions, 955 yards and 13 TDs in 78 games (46 starts).

Edoga (6-3, 308) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13 and has appeared in three games for the Jets this season. A third-round pick out of USC in 2019, he's played in 22 games (12 starts) and taken 1,424 snaps on offense.

Williams (6-3, 295) most recently signed to the active roster Oct. 5. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Brown (6-5, 247) was elevated for each of the last two games after he re-joined the team Nov. 30. He's taken 11 snaps on offense and 40 on special teams. He was traded to the Chiefs Nov. 2 in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and was released Nov. 20. Brown has totaled 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts) for the Green & White and also taken 780 snaps on special teams. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.

Smith (6-3, 202) was elevated for last week's game against the Saints and took 11 snaps on offense in addition to 13 snaps on special teams. He re-signed with the Jets in March and was a final cut before joining the practice squad. He played in seven games for the Jets last season and took 50 snaps on offense in addition to 45 special teams snaps. He had 1 catch for 13 yards. Smith, who originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018 and joined the Green & White in Sept. 2019, has 23 receptions, 329 yards and 1 TD in 27 career games (5 starts). He also has three rushes for 52 yards and one score.