Jets Activate RB Le'Veon Bell from IR, Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster

The Jets have activated RB Le'Veon Bell from injured reserve and signed OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster. The team released LB Alec Ogletree and WR Josh Malone. The Green & White also elevated CB Lamar Jackson and QB Mike White from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Bell, who rushed 6 times for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Bills and had two receptions for 32 yards, was placed on injured reserve Sept. 15 and was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He sustained a hamstring injury late in the opening half when he was hauled down by Bills defender A.J. Klein from behind on a passing play. Klein was called for holding and Bell landed awkwardly to the turf. He appeared in a few snaps in the second half but was pulled from the game.

Murray (6-5, 305) was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Jets' Week 3 game against the Colts. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets Dec. 30 and spent training camp with the Green & White before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. He originally signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, landed on Kansas City's practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster where he played in two games. Murray spent time on both the Chiefs' and Jets' P-squad last season.

Ogletree (6-2, 235) was signed to the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 10, signed to the active roster Sept. 19 and has totaled 3 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in two games (one start). He has 679 career tackles, 44 TFLs, 12 INTs, 57 PDs, 7.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in his career (95 games).

Malone (6-3, 205) signed to the active roster Sept. 22 after he was elevated from the practice squad for each of the first two games this season. He had 4 receptions for 16 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers and 1 carry for 12 yards. He was a final cut this year and 11 career receptions for 91 yards and 1 TD.

Jackson (6-2, 208) was promoted from the practice squad for last week's game against the Broncos and had 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass defense in 59 defensive snaps (84%). He also took 13 special teams snaps. Jackson signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the summer with the Jets before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. He had 123 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 27 PDs and 5 INTs in 49 games (36 starts) at Nebraska. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and led the Huskers with 15 PDs.