Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer

The Jets have activated special teams captain Justin Hardee and OL Wes Schweitzer. The team released S Adrian Amos and OL Xavier Newman, and elevated OL Jake Hanson and DL Perrion Winfrey for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Hardee (6-1, 200) returned to practice this week after he hurt his hamstring Week 5 at Denver and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 14. The Pro Bowl gunner took 115 snaps on special teams for the Jets this season over the first five games. Hardee, one of the Green & White's captains, has 1 special teams tackle on the season. Since he signed with the Jets in 2021, Hardee ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 838 special teams snaps and No. 5 with 27 tackles.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) returned to practice this week after he sustained a calf injury in Week 8 against the Giants and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 31. He played in five games this season for the Green & White (1 start) and took 81 snaps on offense. Schweitzer, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason, started 6 games for the Commanders last season and has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons. He's taken snaps at every position since he was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2017, but the San Jose product has predominantly played left and right guard.

Amos (6-0, 218) signed with the Jets in the offseason. He's played in all 11 games (3 starts) and has 23 tackles and 1 pass defense. He was originally drafted by the Bears in 2015 out of Penn State. He played four seasons in Chicago before four in Green Bay. Amos has started 125 of the 137 games he's played in and has totaled 659 tackles, 10 interceptions, 49 PDs and 3 forced fumbles in his career.

Newman (6-2, 297) was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders before he signed to the active roster Nov. 23. He was signed to the Green & White practice squad after he played three games for the Titans this season, the team he originally signed with as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022.

Hanson (6-4, 296), who signed with the practice squad Nov. 6, was elevated for Week 11. He most recently spent time with the Packers. Hanson played in 11 games (1 start) over the past two seasons in Green Bay after he was drafted by the Pack in the sixth round in 2020 out of Oregon. Hanson was a two-time second-team All-Pac 12 performer and allowed 2 sacks and 4 QB hits as a senior in 2019.