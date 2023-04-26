OFFICIAL | Jets Acquire QB Aaron Rodgers From Green Bay Packers

In New York, Rodgers will reunite with new Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett. With Hackett serving as the Packers' OC from 2019-21, Rodgers averaged 4,139 pass yards and totaled 111 TD passes and 13 INTs in 48 games. He was named back-to-back MVP in 2020-21 while producing the two best completion percentage seasons of his career (70.7 and 68.9). In the red zone, Rodgers and Hackett helped the Pack rank second with a TD percentage of 67.2.

"He's become such a close confidant and friend, besides a fantastic coach," Rodgers said of Hackett in 2020. "And I just really, really can't express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways. He's incredible in front of a room, he brings a lot of great energy that's really important to not just meetings that can sometimes, without the energy, the energy he infuses, maybe get long at times. [It] never feels like that way with him in front of the room."

Starting 17 games last season for the Packers, Rodgers connected on 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 TDs and 12 INTs. He posted those numbers despite sustaining an avulsion fracture to his throwing thumb in Week 5. Rodgers also played through ribs and knee injuries.

"He's not very far removed from back-to-back MVPs," Douglas said. "You still have someone that maybe didn't play at 100 percent throughout the year but still performed at a high level. ... His relationship with Nathaniel and some of the other players that are on the team, we feel obviously that it's an adjustment when you're somewhere for 18 years. But we feel with the people we have in place, he can get comfortable quickly."

One of the Jets' most impressive wins in 2022 came against Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6. They scored a 27-10 triumph as Rodgers completed 26 of 41 for 246 yards with 1 TD. He was sacked 4 times.