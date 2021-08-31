Jets Acquire 4th-Rounder from Vikings in Exchange for TE Chris Herndon, Pick

The Jets on Tuesday acquired a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for TE Chris Herndon and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

A fourth-round selection of the Jets in 2018, Herndon made 12 starts his rookie season and totaled 39 receptions for 502 yards with 4 receiving TDs. He only appeared in a game his sophomore pro campaign as he fractured a rib in a win over the Giants after missing a combined eight games to a suspension and then a hamstring injury.

The 6-4, 253-pounder appeared in 16 games last season while making 13 starts, finishing with 31 catches for 287 yards with 3 TDs. The Jets TE room includes Tyler Kroft, who had 2 TD catches against the Packers in the team's second preseason game. Trevon Wesco also has the ability to line up at tight end, but he's been used primarily at FB in Mike LaFleur's west coast scheme. Ryan Griffin, a nine-year veteran who hauled in 5 TDs in 2019 and is working his way back from a hamstring injury, and Dan Brown, a core special-teams performer, were released Tuesday.