Final Cuts: Jets Move 27 Players to Trim Roster to NFL's 53-Man Limit

Summer Stars Chris Streveler, Bradlee Anae & Calvin Jackson Let Go; WR Denzel Mims on Initial Active Roster

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:02 PM
The Jets moved 27 players from their 80-man roster Tuesday to get down to the NFL limit of a 53-man active roster, and as head coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's preseason finale win over the Giants, the past two days have been "absolutely miserable because you're going to have to say goodbye to someone you've been with since OTAs, some guys you've been with since last year. This is the worst part of the job and the worst part of the game, but it's one of those necessary evils."

Among those toughest of cuts several stars of the Jets' preseason — QB Chris Streveler, who Saleh said, after he executed his third comeback win of the summer over the Giants, had "probably one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football"; WR Calvin Jackson, who caught Streveler's last-minute game-winning passes against the Eagles and Giants; and DL Bradlee Anae, who had the strip-scoop-and-score 30-yard fumble return to help get the come-from-behind win done vs. the Falcons.

One player who was not on the initial 27-man move list was WR Denzel Mims, the second-round pick in 2020 from Baylor who followed up a trade request from the previous week with a gritty seven-catch, 102-yard, one-touchdown showing vs. the Giants. After that showing, Saleh said, "He's going to be here as far as I'm concerned. All of the other questions are for Joe," as in general manager Joe Douglas.

Also making the initial 53 are two of the Jets' priority undrafted free agents signed in May after the 2022 draft — RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight out of North Carolina State and safety Tony Adams from Illinois.

As it stood Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Mims was indeed one of the six Jets WRs still on the depth chart after Jackson, Irving Charles and Tarik Black were waived. At tight end, 2019 draft pick Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah, the late star of last season's preseason finale comeback tie vs. the Eagles, were both let go.

Of the 27 transactions to get the Jets down to 53, only one was an Injured Reserve move, for FB Nick Bawden.

The offensive line lost five of the players who had been on the roster since OTAs, the deep defensive line shed four bodies, the linebackers four and the DBs four more, including CB turned S Jason Pinnock.

The younger players Jets were waived still have a chance to return to the on Wednesday and beyond. As Saleh said, "You'd love to get 16 of our own for practice squad." The waived Jets can be re-signed to the squad if they clear waivers in the next 24 hours.

Here are the Jets' 27 transactions made by today's 4 p.m. ET deadline, grouped by positions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPosExpHow AcqTransaction
Javelin GuidryCB3UdFA-2020Waived
Rachad WildgooseCB2FA-2021Waived
Isaiah DunnCB2UdFA-2021Waived
Tanzel SmartDL4FA-2020Waived
Bradlee AnaeDL3FA-2021Waived
Jabari ZunigaDL2D3b-2020Waived
Jonathan MarshallDL2D6c-2021Waived
Nick BawdenFB5FA-2021IR
Marcell HarrisLB5UFA-2021 (SF)Released
Del'Shawn PhillipsLB3FA-2021Waived
Hamsah NasirildeenLB2D6a-2021Waived
DQ ThomasLBRUdFA-2022Waived
Conor McDermottOL6W-2019 (BUF)Released
Ross PierschbacherOL2FA-2021Waived
Grant HermannsOL1UdFA-2021Waived
Chris GlaserOLRFA-2022Waived
Chris StrevelerQB3FA-2022Waived
Tevin ColemanRB8UFA-2021 (SF)Released
La'Mical PerineRB3D4a-2020Waived
Will ParksS7W-21 (MIA)Released
Jason PinnockS2D5c-2021Waived
Chuma EdogaT4D3b-2019Waived
Trevon WescoTE4D4-2019Waived
Kenny YeboahTE2UdFA-2021Waived
Tarik BlackWR1FA-2021Waived
Irvin CharlesWRRUdFA-2022Waived
Calvin JacksonWRRUdFA-2022Waived

What's Next

Over the coming days, GM Joe Douglas and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-person practice squad.

Waiver Claims
The Jets hold the fourth slot in the waiver-wire priority and will hold that spot until after Week 3 of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings instead of the 2022 draft order. The end of the claim period is Wednesday at 12PM EST. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad.

Practice Squad
The NFL increased the size of the practice squad from 14 to 16. Ten of the 16 players can have no more than two accrued seasons and the other six don't have any limitations. One example of this is when the Jets signed QB Josh Johnson to their P-squad last season.

Like last year, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Teams can do that with a specific player up to three times, one more than in 2021. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.

IR/PUP/NFI
Players that are on PUP or NFI don't count towards the 53-man roster. They're eligible to return to action after the team's sixth game. Players placed on IR before the cut to 53 are ineligible to return during the regular season. RT Mekhi Becton is the only player on injured reserve. If a player is placed on injured reserve after the roster cuts and during the regular season, they are required to miss four weeks, which is a change from last season (three weeks).

