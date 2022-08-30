Final Cuts: Jets Move 27 Players to Trim Roster to NFL's 53-Man Limit

The Jets moved 27 players from their 80-man roster Tuesday to get down to the NFL limit of a 53-man active roster, and as head coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's preseason finale win over the Giants, the past two days have been "absolutely miserable because you're going to have to say goodbye to someone you've been with since OTAs, some guys you've been with since last year. This is the worst part of the job and the worst part of the game, but it's one of those necessary evils."

Among those toughest of cuts several stars of the Jets' preseason — QB Chris Streveler, who Saleh said, after he executed his third comeback win of the summer over the Giants, had "probably one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football"; WR Calvin Jackson, who caught Streveler's last-minute game-winning passes against the Eagles and Giants; and DL Bradlee Anae, who had the strip-scoop-and-score 30-yard fumble return to help get the come-from-behind win done vs. the Falcons.

One player who was not on the initial 27-man move list was WR Denzel Mims, the second-round pick in 2020 from Baylor who followed up a trade request from the previous week with a gritty seven-catch, 102-yard, one-touchdown showing vs. the Giants. After that showing, Saleh said, "He's going to be here as far as I'm concerned. All of the other questions are for Joe," as in general manager Joe Douglas.

Also making the initial 53 are two of the Jets' priority undrafted free agents signed in May after the 2022 draft — RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight out of North Carolina State and safety Tony Adams from Illinois.

As it stood Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Mims was indeed one of the six Jets WRs still on the depth chart after Jackson, Irving Charles and Tarik Black were waived. At tight end, 2019 draft pick Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah, the late star of last season's preseason finale comeback tie vs. the Eagles, were both let go.

Of the 27 transactions to get the Jets down to 53, only one was an Injured Reserve move, for FB Nick Bawden.

The offensive line lost five of the players who had been on the roster since OTAs, the deep defensive line shed four bodies, the linebackers four and the DBs four more, including CB turned S Jason Pinnock.