Excited Jets Enter Day 3 of the Draft in Good Position 

The Jets are scheduled to have a busy Saturday, staring in Round 4 with a trio of picks – Nos. 111, 129 and 134, plus a selection in Round 6 (No. 185) and Mr. Irrelevant in Round 7 (No. 257).

"We were able to keep, we still have three of our fourth-round picks and we will see if there are any other opportunities that present themselves," Douglas said. "But if we don't do anything, we are in a good position to start tomorrow."

The Jets have great flexibility entering a busy Saturday. Douglas mentioned in his pre-draft press conference he would like to be a "quarterback factory" like the Packers in the 1990s. After six quarterbacks were selected in Round 1, none were selected on Day 2. The top remaining options include South Carolina's Spencer Rattler (3,186 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 2023), Tulane's Michael Pratt (2,406-22TDs-5INTs), Kentucky's Devin Leary (2,746-25TDs-12INTS) and Florida State's Jordan Travis (2,755-20TDs-20 INTs).

While the Jets have been active adding interior D-linemen this offseason with Javon Kinlaw, Leki Fotu and Solomon Thomas, they all signed one-year contracts. Similar to DT, the Jets re-signed veteran safeties Chuck Clark and Ashtyn Davis to one-year deals. If Douglas chooses to add to the back end of the secondary in Rounds 4-7, the top remaining prospects include Washington State's Jaden Hicks, Auburn's Jaylin Simpson and Wake Forest's Malik Mustapha.