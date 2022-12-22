Four Jets Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Gardner, selected No. 4 in April's NFL Draft, was named to the Pro Bowl in his first professional season. The Cincinnati product leads the NFL with 16 pass defenses and has registered 2 interceptions, 48 tackles and 3 TFLs. In the fan vote, Gardner led all CBs with 191,876.

Gardner is the first Jets defensive back since S Jamal Adams in 2019 and the first Jets CB since Darrelle Revis in 2015 to be selected. Additionally, the star rookie has an 87.9 defensive grade and an 89.6 coverage grade on PFF, which lead all defensive backs.

Mosley, a Baltimore Raven from 2014-18, this is his fifth Pro Bowl selection and first with the Green & White after being named an alternate last season. Mosley, a team captain, leads the Jets and is No. 6 in the NFL with 130 tackles, the sixth 100-plus tackle campaign of his career. The Alabama product has also registered 4 TFLs and 6 pass defenses.