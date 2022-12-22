Four Jets Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, ST Justin Hardee Selected to First Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 08:03 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

ProBowlBound-16x9

The NFL released its rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday night and DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley and ST Justin Hardee were named to the league's annual all-star event. KR/PR Braxton Berrios, WR Garrett Wilson and CB D.J. Reed were selected as alternates.

In his NFL fourth season, Williams has registered 11 sacks, 23 QB hits and 12 TFLs – all career bests – enin route to his first career selection to the Pro Bowl. Since sacks became official in 1982, Williams is the ninth player in franchise history to register 11 QB takedowns in a season.

Williams, the No. 3 Selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, he is tied for No. 7 in the NFL in sacks, tied for No. 13 in TFLs, No. 7 in QB hits and has received a grade of 90.5 from Pro Football Focus this season – tied for eighth-best among defenders this season.

In the official fan vote, which counts for a third of the tally along with votes from the players and the coaches, Williams was the top vote-getter at defensive tackle with 215,452.

Gardner, selected No. 4 in April's NFL Draft, was named to the Pro Bowl in his first professional season. The Cincinnati product leads the NFL with 16 pass defenses and has registered 2 interceptions, 48 tackles and 3 TFLs. In the fan vote, Gardner led all CBs with 191,876.

Gardner is the first Jets defensive back since S Jamal Adams in 2019 and the first Jets CB since Darrelle Revis in 2015 to be selected. Additionally, the star rookie has an 87.9 defensive grade and an 89.6 coverage grade on PFF, which lead all defensive backs.

Mosley, a Baltimore Raven from 2014-18, this is his fifth Pro Bowl selection and first with the Green & White after being named an alternate last season. Mosley, a team captain, leads the Jets and is No. 6 in the NFL with 130 tackles, the sixth 100-plus tackle campaign of his career. The Alabama product has also registered 4 TFLs and 6 pass defenses.

For Hardee, in his sixth season and second with the Jets, this is his first career selection to the Pro Bowl. The Illinois product has played 79% of the Jets special-teams snaps and is tied for No. 4 in the league with 13 special-teams tackles. Hardee led the fan vote at the special-team position with 121,943.

Gallery | Top Photos of the 2023 Jets Pro Bowl Selections

See the best photos of the 2023 Jets Pro Bowl selections, including C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Justin Hardee.

pro bowl thumb
1 / 47
LB C.J. Mosley
2 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
3 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
4 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
5 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
6 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
7 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
8 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
9 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
10 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
11 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

DL Quinnen Williams
12 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
13 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
14 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
15 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
16 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
17 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
18 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
19 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
20 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
21 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

CB Sauce Gardner
22 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
23 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
24 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
25 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
26 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
27 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
28 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
29 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
30 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
31 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

ST Justin Hardee
32 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
33 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
34 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
35 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
36 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
37 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
38 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
39 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
40 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
41 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate
42 / 47

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate
43 / 47

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate
44 / 47

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate
45 / 47

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate
46 / 47

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate
47 / 47

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Reed leads the Jets alternates — he is having a dominant season opposite Gardner. Reed has registered a career-high 11 PDs this season to go with with 1 interception, 66 tackles and a forced fumble. Reed is the No. 15-rated CB (min. 485 snaps) with a grade of 73.7 and the No. 10 -ated CB in coverage with a 78.3 according to PFF.

Wilson, the No. 10 selection in April's NFL Draft, has had an explosive rookie season breaking Jets rookie franchise records for receptions and receiving yards, with 67 catches for 966 yards. The Ohio State product has also found the end zone 4 times this season including 2-touchdown games against the Bears and the Browns.

Berrios, a first-team All-Pro selection last season, ranks eighth among qualified returners with a 22.6 kickoff yard return average this season and No. 9 in total kickoff return yards with 475. On punt returns, Berrios has registered 203 total yards for an average of 11.9 per return.

Pro Bowl alternates can be selected to play in the game if Pro Bowl starters or backups either decline the invitation, cannot play or are on a club that advances to the Super Bowl.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a reinvention of the traditional Pro Bowl game, are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will feature 3 flag football games, skill competitions and a weeklong series of events.

Related Content

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Preview | Jets Seek to Get Back on Track in Primetime

Green & White Desire a Strong Closing Kick for Playoff Berth but 'It All Starts with Jacksonville'

news

Notebook | What Did Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Say About Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed?

Green & White Seeking Takeaways; Inclement Weather in Forecast

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) Is Questionable for Thursday Night Football

news

LB C.J. Mosley on QB Trevor Lawrence: 'We Have Just Got to Get Him Off His Groove'

Last Season, Jets Captain Strip Sacked the Second-Year QB in Win

news

AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 16

Games to Watch for Jets Fans That Pertain to the AFC Playoff Picture

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit 14th on NFL.com

Green & White Remain in the Top Half of the NFL in the Rankings

news

Jets Announce Nova Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Duane Brown on Jets-Jaguars: 'This Is a Must-Win in Our Eyes'

15th-Year Left Tackle Says 'Big Point of Emphasis' for O-Line Is Greater Production from the Running Game

news

3 Things to Know | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jags 4-2 in Last 6 Games; Quinnen Williams Will Be Game Time Decision

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Tuesday

Second Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice

news

QB Zach Wilson to Start Against Jacksonville on Thursday Night

HC Robert Saleh Says Mike White Has Not Been Cleared for Contact

Advertising